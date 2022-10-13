Bray Wyatt and his viral return to WWE as White Rabbit

Bray Wyatt competes against John Cena in 2014. (Jonathan Bachman/AP Images for WWE)

Bray Wyattone of the characters plus claims of the wrestling In the last decade, he returned to the WWE. After the withdrawal of The Undertakerwas called to become the supernatural gladiator most important of business. It even turned into a monster to make it. After 17 months of absenceI come back to the company to try to fulfill the assignment.

Wyatt he was fired at the end of July 2021. Nobody imagined it. Lucía as a relevant piece in the sports entertainment. she had sustained three reigns What ultimate champion of the promoter. With the void left by the so-called Dead manwho established his credibility after a fight in 2015prioritized the fear and the Mental games like no other in the template.

He reinvented himself through a mask he made together with Jason Bakerthe designer of the More expensive of Corey Taylorvocalist of slipknotY the raptor in the film the black telephone. She was shaping up to succeed under the name of The Fiend, a portent of darkness. At the end of 2019, his merchandise sold more than that of any other fighter. She couldn’t fill the expectations of the emporium

budget cuts during the height of the pandemic COVID-19 They detonated their exit. That was the argument WWE defended throughout the same period, through which dispensed with more than 100 items. The difference is that Wyatt He charged more than the rest. Dave Meltzerjournalist of Wrestling Observer Newsletterassured that he earned about four million dollars a year.

It was him third highest paid athlete of the roster. But he hadn’t appeared on the show since April of last year, after losing to veteran Randy Orton in Wrestlemaniathe most prestigious annual event in the industry. fightfulmedium specialized in combat sportsHe pointed out that his relationship with Vince McMahon was complicated because the former boss criticized his fitness.

In short, the podcast The Dirty Sheets established that he suffered from depression because of the loss of one of his closest friends: the gladiator Luke Harper. Both shared the strings as a team. Harperwhich belonged to the rival company All Elite Wrestling (AEW)passed away on December 26, 2020 due to difficulties due to a pulmonary fibrosis.

In the period in which he did not compete in the ring, he received a proposal of Freddie Prinze Jr. The actor of Hollywood and former screenwriter of the WWEwho is looking to launch his own wrestling show in 2023, revealed that he contacted him by virtue of adding him to their ranks. She wished to position him as her main figure before the cameras and hand over the reins to structure the stories to count on the project.

“Everybody knows that I love Bray. In the past, they reported that I made him an offer. Yes, I can confirm it. It was more of a creative proposal, as I have no way of competing financially with the WWE. I brought into play other aspects that I consider important for Bray. The weeks keep moving forward and I don’t think I’m going to close the deal. Let’s see what happens, you never know, ”he revealed on the podcast. Wrestling With Freddie.

Negotiations between the two failed. Wyatt finally returned to WWE. He planned his reentry in detail. He worked hand in hand with Rob Feeformer screenwriter of Marvel and of horror movies who now works for him sports consortium. She hid behind a series of QR codeswith hidden information, which were shown on television programs.

messages in Morse code Y HTML, hidden coordinatesfragments of The Divine Comedy of Dante Alighieri. Viewers were quick to figure out his background; they discovered that all the signs referred to him. He showed up at the close of the function Extreme Ruleswith a new character: The White Rabbit. The segment accumulates more than 10 million views in social networks.

With Triple H at the helm of the promotion, he will try to regain the spotlight he used to enjoy. He will seek to reverse the mistakes that buried his progress. Without Vince McMahon in charge, will he finally be able to set himself up as the next big face of fear in the sport-spectacle? Bray Wyatt He got a second chance to prove it.

