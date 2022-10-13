Biden offers to receive 24,000 Venezuelan migrants and agrees to return to Mexico those who skip the process | International

The US Department of Homeland Security has reached an agreement with Mexico to reduce the number of people arriving at the southwest border. The United States promises to “create a more orderly and secure process for people fleeing the humanitarian and economic crisis in Venezuela,” with an initial contingent of 24,000 places, but at the same time agrees with Mexico to return those who cross the border irregularly.

Effective immediately, Venezuelans who enter the United States without authorization will be returned to Mexico. The measure does not apply to those who entered before the announcement. Sources from the United States Government have explained in a call with journalists that the agreement aims to address the most acute irregular migration and help relieve pressure on the cities and states that receive these people. “We believe that the best way to address irregular migration is to create opportunities for people to come in a safe and orderly way,” said the aforementioned sources.

“Our comprehensive effort to reduce the irregular migration of Venezuelans also includes a new process to legally and safely bring up to 24,000 Venezuelans to the United States,” says the Department of Homeland Security, although it indicates that it could consider expanding the program in the future. future. The United States will not implement this process if Mexico does not maintain its parallel effort to accept the return of Venezuelans who skip this route and cross the border irregularly.

The program with the 24,000 places will allow people living in the United States to apply on behalf of a Venezuelan citizen who goes to the country for a period of up to two years and request work authorization, government officials have explained. The US Administration will give more details in the coming days, but it will be necessary to demonstrate that you have the means of livelihood or the necessary local support to survive.

It is a model similar to the one used to try to order the immigration of Ukrainians after the Russian invasion. For now, it applies only to Venezuelan immigrants, who are the majority among those who have been arriving in recent months. Migrants will not need to travel directly from Venezuela to the United States. In fact, there are currently no flights between the two countries.

political weapon

The arrival of immigrants has been used as a political weapon by Republican governors, who have sent buses (and planes) with immigrants to cities with Democratic mayors such as Washington, New York and Chicago on a recurring basis. The figure of 24,000 immigrants is much lower than the migratory flow to be controlled, of more than 150,000 people in the last year.

In addition, it threatens to leave people who have already started the journey from Venezuela, but have not yet crossed the border, in limbo. Those who from now on enter Mexico and Panama irregularly will not be able to participate in the legal process, say US government officials, who add that they want to avoid dangerous crossings such as the one in the Darién jungle, between Panama and Colombia.

“Those who try to cross the border illegally will be returned to Mexico and will not be able to benefit from this process in the future. Those who follow the legal process will have the opportunity to travel safely to the United States and work in the country,” says the Department of Homeland Security, which refers to the Mexican government for explanations of what will happen to Venezuelans returned after crossing the border. .

“Nearly four times as many Venezuelans tried to cross our southern border as last year, putting their lives in the hands of ruthless smuggling organizations. Meanwhile, irregular migration from northern Central America is down by a quarter from last year’s level,” says the Department of Homeland Security.

The economic, political and social crisis in Venezuela has caused the departure of millions of people from the country in recent years, given the situation of poverty and scarcity that has been experienced in what became the richest country in South America.

More controls

At the same time, the United States and Mexico are strengthening their coordinated law enforcement operations to target human smuggling organizations and bring them to justice. This campaign will include new immigration checkpoints, additional resources and personnel, joint pursuit of human smuggling organizations, and expanded sharing of information related to transit nodes, hotels, hideouts, and gathering places.

This effort is intended to improve border security by reducing the number of Venezuelans trying to enter the United States irregularly. It stems from the United for Ukraine (U4U) program, which slowed border flows by creating an orderly process for the entry of Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

