Biden assured that the vote in the UN that rejected the illegal annexations of Russia sent a “clear message” to Moscow

The UN General Assembly approved Wednesday by an overwhelming majority a resolution condemning “the illegal annexation” by Russia of four Ukrainian territories (AFP)

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, said that the United Nations General Assembly sent a “clear message” to Moscow by passing a resolution condemning the annexation of Ukraine’s territories, the White House said in a statement Wednesday.

Biden said Wednesday that the world has shown it is united with the vote in the UN General Assembly to condemn the “illegal referendums” carried out in four Ukrainian regions and Russia’s attempts to annex those territories.

“After nearly eight months of war, the world has shown more unity and determination than ever to hold Russia accountable for its violations,” Trump said in a statement.

Biden accused Russia of having attacked the essence of the United Nations Charter and of undermining the very foundations of international peace and security.

“The world has sent a clear message in its response: Russia cannot wipe a sovereign state off the map. You cannot change borders by force. It cannot appropriate a territory of another country”, indicated the president of the USA.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US representative to the UN (REUTERS / David ‘Dee’ Delgado)

The UN General Assembly approved this Wednesday with a resounding majority a resolution to condemn the “illegal referendums” carried out in four Ukrainian regions and Russia’s attempts to annex those territories.

The text received 143 votes in favor, 35 abstentions (among others from China, South Africa, India and Cuba) and only 5 votes against (Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Nicaragua and Syria) and illustrated the forceful international rejection of the actions of the Kremlin.

The resolution, which was presented after Russia vetoed a similar one in the United Nations Security Council, demands that Moscow reverse its actions on the status of the regions of Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson and demands that it immediately and unconditionally withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

According to the decision of the General Assembly, referendums and subsequent annexation declarations “they have no validity under international law nor do they serve as a basis for in any way modifying the status of those regions of Ukraine.”

Russia described the resolution as a “politicized and openly provocative” instrument and assured that it is a confrontational message that “could destroy all efforts in favor of a diplomatic solution to the crisis.”

“It has nothing to do with the protection of international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter. By presenting this draft, Western countries are pursuing their own geopolitical goals and are once again trying to use the members of the General Assembly as figureheads,” Russian Ambassador Vasili Nebenzia denounced.

The vote was a clear victory for Ukraine and its allies, since the text received even more support than when last March this same body condemned the beginning of the Russian invasion, with a resolution that had 141 votes in favor, 35 abstentions and 5 votes. against, a result that diplomats from different countries saw difficult to repeat.

(With information from AFP and EFE)

Keep reading:

The UN General Assembly condemned the “illegal referendums” promoted by Russia to seize Ukrainian territories

Venezuela rejected in the UN the condemnation of the illegal annexations of Russia but could not vote for the debts with the organization