Andy Granda was titled in the World Judo Championship – SwingComplete

By Pablo Picardo

The last day of the World Judo Championship based in Tashkent had the greatest emotions in store for the Cuban delegation at this event.

The Antilleans achieved their best performance in the tournament through Matanzas Andy Grandewho managed to win the gold medal in the +100Kg division, thus obtaining the biggest trophy throughout his career.

This was the only medal of the delegation in the event, since the rest of the judokas were left with discreet performances, highlighting only the fifth place of Iván Silva.

On his way to the final, Granda eliminated Japanese phenomenon Tatsuru Saito on the fast track, after beating Roy Meyer (Netherlands), Guram Tushishvili (Georgia), 2018 world champion, Daniel Allerstorfer (Austria), and Richárd. Sipocz (Hungary) as reflected in the event site.

As has happened in the last tournaments where this discipline has been presented, the performance of the Cubans continues to be very discreet and far from those times when there were not a few award podiums. On this occasion, the main star of this sport on the island, the representative in +78 kg and Olympic champion in London 2012 Idalys Ortiz, was unable to approach the medals, to the surprise of many, when she yielded to the Brazilian Beatriz Souza, who ultimately was with the silver medal.