Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann pose happily with their daughter Kailani at Disney

Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann they shared part of the moments they spent with their daughter Kailani in the park Disney of Anaheim, Californiawhere they enjoyed the Halloween season in the so-called ‘happiest place in the world’.

In the photograph, the actors are very happy, along with Kailani posing in front of Mickey Jack-o-Lantern, a famous pumpkin sculpture, while the little girl wears black Minnie Mouse ears, a tie-dye effect sweatshirt that she combined with an orange tulle skirt and pink tennis shoes.

It is surprising how much the granddaughter of Eugene de Derbez, who turned 4 years old in February. Apparently Kailani’s parents do everything to live together and make her have very pleasant moments, as reflected in the snapshot.

Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann maintain a cordial relationship

Ochmann and Derbez They have shown to have a good relationship, despite the fact that two years ago they announced their separation. The actors ended up on good terms to continue raising their daughter together.

“I was very happy, my relationship did work very well, it was beautiful, we learned a lot and it was something more unexpected, it was more that you start to grow in different directions, that you begin to abandon yourself to please someone else and that you begin to grow elsewhere and suddenly it happens that your vision and mine no longer coincide. We regret absolutely nothing, it was wonderful, beautiful, but suddenly, like unexpected, especially for me, because you also have to respect the one who makes the decision, “said Aislinn Derbez in a conversation with Michelle Renaud.

