A rare protest against Xi Jinping days before the Chinese Communist Party congress

(CNN) — A rare protest against Xi Jinping and his policies quickly ended in Beijing on Thursday, just days before the Chinese leader is set to secure a third term in power at a key meeting of the ruling Communist Party.

Photos circulating on Twitter on Thursday afternoon show two banners hanging from an overpass of a major thoroughfare in the northwest of the Chinese capital.

“Say no to the Covid test, yes to food. No to confinement, yes to freedom. No to lies, yes to dignity. No to cultural revolution, yes to reform. No to the great leader, yes to the vote. Don’t be a slave, be a citizen,” says one banner.

“Go on strike, remove the dictator and national traitor Xi Jinping,” says the other.

Photos also show plumes of smoke billowing from the bridge.

CNN cannot independently verify the footage, but has geolocated it to the Sitong Bridge, an overpass on Beijing’s Third Ring Road in Haidian District.

When CNN arrived at the Sitong Bridge around 3:30 pm Thursday, no protesters or banners were in sight. However, a large number of security personnel were on the overpass and in the immediate vicinity. Security personnel were also seen patrolling every overpass CNN passed by on the third ring road.

Chinese authorities have yet to comment on the incident. CNN has reached out to Beijing police for comment.

Public protests against top leaders are extremely rare in China, especially in the run-up to major political gatherings, when authorities turn Beijing into a fortress to maintain security and stability. The national congress of the Communist Party, held twice a decade, is the most important event on China’s political calendar.

At the 20th Party Congress that begins on Sunday, Xi is widely expected to break with recent norms and extend his rule for another term, which could pave the way for a rule for life.

Xi, the most powerful and authoritarian Chinese leader in decades, has waged a radical campaign to crush dissent, both within the party and in society at large.

His draconian zero-Covid policy has fueled growing public frustration as continued lockdowns are life-altering and wreak havoc on the economy.