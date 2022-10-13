39 days before the World Cup, who is the big favorite and why | Qatar 2022 | France | Argentinian | Brazil | Messi | Neymar | Mbappe | RMMD DTCC | SPORT-TOTAL

Who is the big favorite for Qatar 2022 a month and a half before the World Cup?

1. Victor Zaferson (Sports Scout)

I still see France as powerful, I think they have a better squad than in 2018, they will be 26, not 23 anymore. On top of that, Benzema will be there. I see him twice champion.

2. Nathalie Tacchino (Writer)

I like Argentina and France because of the players that each country has and who make a difference in their clubs, also promoting their teams. It would be nice if Messi’s Argentina, champion of the last Copa América, made history in Qatar.

3. David Chávez (Journalist at Movistar Sports)

The Argentine team seems to me to be the favorite to win the World Cup. He has a great opportunity at the hands of Scaloni and Messi who will be playing his last world cup for sure. There are plenty of football arguments for him to start as a favorite.

4. Cesar Vivar (Journalist)

France is the great favorite because they have the best players and at the perfect age to repeat the World Cup. Personally, I think that Argentina also arrives very well in terms of football and with a good group. Very important for this type of competition.

5. Leao Butrón (Former soccer player)

For me, the great favorite is Brazil because it is precisely not one of the first options to win the championship and they do not come with that pressure of arriving as a candidate and can play against. With the players he has and the current situation they are experiencing, I think he is a good candidate to win the title.

6. Diego Rebagliati (Panelist in Al Ángulo)

I think Brazil is the big favorite because they have a good coach like Tite, they come with a long process and with the experience of the last World Cup. They have a number of players from midfield forward that no team in the world has, especially on the wingers and a Neymar who arrives mature and physically and mentally in a great moment.

7. Daniel Kanashiro (Panelist at DirecTV Peru)

The great favorite is the usual Brazil by mere presence. Beyond the names.

What could be the surprise?

1. Victor Zaferson (Sports Scout)

I think the United States can surprise because they have better players than before. He has several in Europe and playing international tournaments in important clubs. If they keep working, they could surprise.

2. Nathalie Tacchino (Writer)

England has a squad with important players that make up the backbone of the most competitive league in the world: the Premier League. It is a very even team. It could surprise.

3. David Chávez (Journalist at Movistar Sports)

The surprise could be Denmark. He already had a great European Championship reaching the semi-finals, he is in a good FIFA ranking and could continue advancing without problems. His mirror could be what Belgium did in the last World Cup.

4. Cesar Vivar (Journalist)

Portugal is not a favorite by any means, but the CR7 factor going bad individually could bring out the best in the Portuguese crack.

5. Leao Butrón (Former soccer player)

For me England is going to be the big surprise because their football has been on the rise in recent years and in Europe they have been playing very well. It has great players who have taken it to the final instances and in this World Cup they can surprise.

6. Diego Rebagliati (Panelist in Al Ángulo)

The surprise for me will be Ecuador. They have a young team that plays very well, Alfaro is a great coach. He has played a group in which he can pass and in the next round, in the crossing that he can play, he can also do well. I have confidence in Ecuador.

7. Daniel Kanashiro (Panelist at DirecTV Peru)

The surprise for me will be Argentina. It is the one that best plays collectively in the world and that has boosted the best in the world that is Messi. I hope it’s his World Cup.

Who could be the big disappointment?

1. Victor Zaferson (Sports Scout)

I still see Argentina depending on Messi’s inspiration. Without Messi I see Argentina as a normal team. Peru, with a limited squad, made it difficult in Buenos Aires and only lost 1-0. They already read them. Suddenly he only reaches the round of 16 and, if he is lucky in the penalty shootout, the quarterfinals.

2. Nathalie Tacchino (Writer)

There are always expectations with Portugal because of the figure that Cristiano Ronaldo represents. However, at 37 years old he does not arrive with much experience and consistency in his club, Manchester United. In addition, Portugal reached its classification to Qatar via playoff. Let’s see what happens.

3. David Chávez (Journalist at Movistar Sports)

The disappointment could be Germany. Let us remember that in Russia 2018 it was left out in the first group round and in the European Championship it did not have a good campaign either, it went from being a favorite team to one that today is not considered a candidate.

4. Cesar Vivar (Journalist)

I don’t think Croatia will repeat the Russian campaign. The only one who kept his level is Luka Modric. I also think that Mexico does not arrive well neither in soccer nor in the emotional and with the DT very questioned.

5. Leao Butrón (Former soccer player)

I think it will be Germany. He has not been performing well at the European level as a national team and even in the Bundesliga. I think that people expect to see the Germany of before, but it is very difficult for them to fight for the title.

6. Diego Rebagliati (Panelist in Al Ángulo)

I think France will be the disappointment following the tradition of the World Cups in recent times. He has many internal problems, there is a lot of wear and tear with the coach and although he has many good players, I feel that they arrive at a difficult time.

7. Daniel Kanashiro (Panelist at DirecTV Peru)

The disappointment will be one of the greats of Europe. I don’t know which one, but one of the candidates from the Old Continent stays and I’m not saying this in the round of 16 or quarters, he stays in the group stage. They know each other too well and the others also know bowling well. They are easier to tie than 15 or 20 years ago when the shirt was heavy. Today any classified team has a significant number of players in the main leagues and that evens out the competition.