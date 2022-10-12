While Maite Perroni enjoys her three-day wedding, Claudia Martín transmits love

Maite Perroni and Claudia Martin

October 11, 2022 7:19 p.m.

The actress and singer Maite Perroni and her now husband, the producer Andrés Tovar, left behind the past and the scandal of an alleged infidelity and arrived at the altar in a three-day mega party where the former RBD was happy and excited.

But while they said yes, I swear, Tovar’s ex, Claudia Martín and her boyfriend Hugo Catalán began a romantic journey, the same one they shared on their social networks, however they did not reveal the destination to which they would go.

Register here: https://bit.ly/3ChvWYT and participate for an Air Fryer Ninja

More celebrity news:

HE BETRAYED VICTORIA RUFFO, LEFT ACTING AND NOW NOBODY REMEMBER HIM

IMAGES OF FERNANDO COLUNGA AS THE COUNT ARE REVEALED

It is well known that the actress and her boyfriend love to travel, they recently had a romantic getaway to Oaxaca, where the actress is from, and they took advantage of the moment to celebrate the young woman’s 33 years with her family.

Claudia Martín has already surpassed Andrés Tovar

And it is that Hugo Catalán would be a dream boyfriend, as the actress has revealed, in addition he himself has said that it is a blessing to be able to love again. And Claudia for her part assured that with him she feels free and safe, which makes it a healthy and happy love.