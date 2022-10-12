They find cause for arrest against two suspects in the death of educator Margarita Rodríguez

Caguas – The Judge Ingrid Caro Cobbof Court of Caguasfound cause for arrest against two young people suspected of the murder of the retired educator Margarita Rodriguez Morales.

The Caguas Prosecutor’s Office He filed murder charges, two charges for violations of the Weapons Law and one charge for firing a firearm in a public place against Michael Rodríguez Flores, 21, and José Gautier Medina, 20.

The Justice Department indicated that a charge of carrying a rifle was unsuccessful. Caro Cobb set a $100,000 bail for each defendant despite the fact that the prosecution argued that both represent a danger to the community.

Rodríguez Flores, who is incarcerated for another case, faces another charge under article 404 of the Weapons Law because at the time of his arrest a firearm was seized from him as a convicted person, in addition to another charge for possession of drugs. At the moment, Justice did not indicate if Gautier Medina paid bail or if he was imprisoned.

The case was presented by the prosecutor Maribel Mojica Franceschi.

José Gautier Medina, 20, one of those charged with the murder of Margarita Rodríguez. (Carlos Tolentino Rosario)

“All the evidence was important, but the most convincing evidence was the ballistics report that verified which firearms were used and where the projectile recovered from the body of Rodríguez Morales came from. It was a long hearing because the test was complex and we wanted to be sure that we would get a determination of cause. The investigating agent of the case, the agents who carried out the arrest and the ballistics expert from the ICF declared, “explained Mojica Franceschi when leaving the room.

The prosecutor added that it took approximately five months to obtain all the evidence required to present the case.

“We did a comprehensive investigation as it was a large scene. We are ready to present the case complying with the rigor required by the Court and our legal system, to provide justice to the family of Doña Margarita and the other affected people, who did not deserve what happened to them”, emphasized the lawyer, who led investigation with agent Jesús Torres Ramírez, of the Criminal Investigation Corps (CIC) of Caguas.

For his part, the Police Commissioner, Antonio Lopez Figueroa, said that “after Margarita’s death, a work team was assigned, an investigation group made up of several Police units that worked in coordination with prosecutor Mojica. Prosecutor Mojica evaluated the evidence and decided to file now. We are extremely satisfied because there was cause (for arrest) and I always said that justice would be done for Margarita and today justice begins for her”.

The preliminary hearing was scheduled for October 31, in the Court of Caguas.

Earlier in the day, when asked if the investigation of the case is still open despite this filing, Captain Carlos Alicea Contreras, who directs the CIC of Caguas, answered in the affirmative.

“The investigation has not ended and we are quite advanced,” the officer told The new day.

When questioned if the CIC of Caguas sees the possibility of asking the Caguas Prosecutor’s Office to file charges against more people, the officer replied that “we do not rule out anything.”

This medium reported, on August 6, that the Ballistics Laboratory of the Institute of Forensic Sciences (ICF) completed the analysis of the evidence collected at the scene of the shooting that occurred on the afternoon of May 15 on the PR-189 highway in Caguas.

The conclusions of that report served to specify against whom criminal charges for the murder would be filed.

According to the investigation, Rodríguez Flores and Gautier Medina participated in the shootout between members of the Los Viraos criminal organization and the mercenaries of the gang led by federal fugitive Nelson Torres Delgado, alias “Donkey”.

Los Viraos is the name that corresponds to a criminal gang made up of people who would have betrayed Torres Delgado by wanting to take control of a mega drug point in the Morales neighborhood in Caguas.

The day after the events, police officers also arrested Jared Rosario Echevarria20 years old, already Brian Sierra Fernandez, 25 years old. The Caguas Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against them for violating the Arms Law. Both were linked to the shooting, which spread from the Morales neighborhood to Muñoz Marín avenue, leaving one fatality, one man injured and several cars with bullet holes.

Although, in principle, neither the prosecutor Mojica Franceschi nor the Police specified to which side the two accused were related, López Figueroa said, at the conclusion of the hearing, that both belong to the organization of Torres Delgado.

Meanwhile, Mojica Franceschi reported that it took approximately five months to obtain all the evidence required to present the case. “We did a comprehensive investigation as it was a large scene. We are ready to present the case complying with the rigor required by the Court and our legal system, to provide justice to the family of Mrs. Margarita and the other affected people, who did not deserve what happened to them,” said Mojica Franceshi, who led the investigation with agent Jesús Torres Ramírez, of the Criminal Investigations Corps of the Police in Caguas.

Rodríguez Morales died after receiving a gunshot wound while inside a bus parked in front of a beauty salon.

The victim was a teacher, assistant superintendent in the Yabucoa school district, library supervisor, and special assistant in the Humacao educational region of the Department of Education.

After retiring, Rodríguez Morales became a community leader and volunteered for various social causes.