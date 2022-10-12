The worst was confirmed for Rafa Guerrero

Rafa Guerrero’s injury worsened more than expected and could cause him to leave Cruz Azul for the remainder of the 2022 Apertura and the beginning of the 2023 Clausura.

Although at first it seemed It wouldn’t be anything serious unfortunately they would be confirming the worst prognosis for Rafael Guerrerowho came out of change to minute 21 with Cruz Azul in the Repechage match to give his place to John Escobarafter suffering a Ankle injury that prevented him from continuing on the field.

And it is that the Celeste youth squad left the field of playdue to a nuisance presented in the ankleafter suffering a severe blow during the week, it even transpired that he had played infiltrated those first minutes in view of Lion, just like in the match against Pumas, when it seemed that he was ruled out; which imminently would have aggravated his injury.

According to information from ESPN and TUDNRafa Guerrero suffered an injury to a ligament in his right ankle and not only would be ruled out to play with Cruz Azul in the first leg of the quarterfinals against Monterreythis Wednesday at the Azteca Stadium, but it would also be out of the rest of the Liguillabecause the minimum youth center would require three weeks recovery.

Guerrero would be left out of the start of Clausura 2023

However, there is still worse forecasts in the panorama of the Cub, because according to information published by TUDN, in addition to not being able to play again in the present Opening 2022Even if The Machine reached a possible Final, the 19-year-old defender You could also miss the start of Clausura 2023. So far the cement equipment The medical report has not been made official.

You have to remember that Warrior was dragging his injury since the Matchday 16 match against León, when he suffered a severe blow to his right leg, after the La Fiera player fell on him, Lucas di Yorioso he had to leave the Azteca Stadium aboard a medical cart and having to use ato orthopedic boot, even so, he was summoned against Cougars and yet played against Chivas and in the Repechage against León, considerably aggravating if situation.

