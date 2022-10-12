The untold story of the song that predicted the death of Selena Quintanilla

Selena Quintanilla and a tragic love story

October 12, 2022 3:01 p.m.

Selena Quintanilla was a youth singer who marked an era in the music industry despite her young age, she is one of the most influential celebrities among women, she was one of the artists who started from a very young age in which they said she was exploited for her father, but her talent was born that she was even named “The Queen of Tex-mex”.

Selena Quintanilla had a wide repertoire full of hits, among which “Como la Flor”, “Carcacha”, “No me está más” and the song “Amor Prohibido” stand out, although her songs seemed happy, some of her songs spoke of love disappointments, or failed romances, and among the successes of Selena already mentioned, there is a song that predicted her death.

It is about the controversial song titled “Forbidden Love”, of which there are many rumors and one of them argued that the song had been dedicated to Selena’s ex-husband who was the guitarist of his band, however, after the controversial statement by Yolanda Saldívar who was to blame for her death, said that the singer had an affair with her doctor and that song predicted her death, since Yolanda assures that she took her life so as not to stain Selena Quintanilla’s career when the truth was revealed .

Selena Quintanilla’s ghost at her funeral

That March 31, 1995, when the news of the death of Selena Quintanilla shocked the entertainment world, on the day of her funeral the ghost of the singer appeared with her husband Chris Pérez, some say that the singer was comforting her husband after the terrible news of his death.