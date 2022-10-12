The suspect of dismembering a woman in Aguadilla is on the island and will face a new criminal charge

The suspect in murdering a woman and then dismembering the victim’s body last May in Aguadilla is already in Puerto Rico, after having been extradited to the island from Tennesseeand will face a third criminal charge this Wednesday for the events that initially occurred in an apartment.

Sources of The new day indicated that Daunta Leshea Headof American origin, was extradited to Puerto Rico days before the passage of hurricane fiona around the island and was under investigation in prison 505 of the Bayamón Correctional Complex.

For her part, the Justice press spokeswoman, Joan Hernandezconfirmed that the individual is on the island and that he will be released, momentarily, this morning to be transferred to the Court of Aguadilla, where the prosecutor Joseph Albert Acevedo will file a corpse desecration charge.

Head already faced two previous charges for crimes related to the destruction of evidence and Weapons Law. A judge of said court found cause for arrest for these crimes and issued an arrest warrant for those purposes on June 6.

This newspaper learned that in the extradition process to Puerto Rico, Head refused to confess to the crime for which he is suspected and protected himself by his right to remain silent.

The man He was capturedon August 9, in the state of Tennessee by agents of United States Marshals Service (US Marshals, in English) who carried out the arrest warrant against him.

The accused, who is a native of Chicago, Illinois, where he also has a criminal record, fled to that state after allegedly murdering at the beginning of last May a Linda M. Ebner Perezin apartment 7 of La Casa del Peregrino, in the aforementioned municipality.

Parts of the victim’s body, whose identity had to be corroborated by the Institute of Forensic Sciences (ICF), were found in the apartment, while the rest were scattered, presumably, by Head through vacant lots in the urban area of ​​Aguadilla.

Before arriving in Tennessee, according to the authorities, the suspect passed through the state of Florida, from where he would have taken a flight to his final destination.