The stormy relationship that Thalía lived with an older man who is not her husband

Thalia

October 12, 2022 06:00 a.m.

Before becoming the wife of Tommy Motola or being the girlfriend of Fernando Colunga, Thalía had a stormy romance with the son of former Mexican President Gustavo Díaz Ordaz, with whom the artist was said to be very much in love.

However, certain details have been revealed that ensure that said love would not be so true, since the great age difference and the position of power that Alfredo Díaz Ordaz had would be the causes to doubt said love.

This was revealed by the journalist Pati Chapoy who assured that on one occasion she met Thalía in the bathroom: “I meet Thalía, she was tremendously nervous, (because Alfredo Díaz Ordaz) was out of drinks, insisting on wanting to take her back to live with the”.

Thalia would not have been so in love

But this rumor is very strong, because it is also said that Díaz Ordaz was violent and manipulative, so they assure that Thalía lived hell with him. In addition, he was her music producer, so he would have forced her to work long hours with the pressure of making a successful album.