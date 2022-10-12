The state of health of Chabelo, the iconic Mexican actor, is revealed

EFE Latam Videos

Achúcarro turns 90 willing to play the piano “as much as he can”

New York, Oct 11 (EFE).- The Spanish pianist Joaquín Achúcarro celebrates his 90th birthday this Tuesday with a concert at the Guggenheim Museum in New York, a new encounter with the instrument he knew as a child, which continues to fascinate him and which he wants to dedicate himself “as much as he can,” he told Efe. “I don’t think there are many 90-year-old pianists who continue to play, study and love the profession as I am loving it,” acknowledges the maestro affably a few hours before the night’s recital, in which he will again immerse himself in the scores of Brahms, Chopin, Debussy, Falla and Albéniz. Born in Bilbao in 1932, Achúcarro believes he came into contact with a keyboard at the age of 3, although “starting seriously was something else”, and he assures that “increasingly” he likes to play it and “talk” with classical composers at those he plays, recognizing that age is a double-edged sword. “(They are authors) who have written fantastic things, I can’t learn them all because I don’t know if they will give me time,” he says, poetically expressing the “fascination” he feels when listening to his pieces like “waves crashing against rocks “. “We all have something to learn from it,” he advises. PRACTICE ABOVE ALL For Achúcarro, who responds without hesitation to the question of whether it is possible to achieve perfection with an honest negative, the practice of the instrument is still necessary, but the hours he accumulates each day -after the concert he plans to rest, he admits- are far from the figures of a time when he had doubts, at the beginning. “There was a moment in my life when I thought the train was leaving and I couldn’t catch it,” he reveals about his career, which has passed through the main capitals of the world and has inspired numerous pianists, some of them his students who work today in important institutions and of which I feel proud. “For two months I was studying 48 timed weekly. And I managed to win the Liverpool competition (1959), then I had a good debut in (the Symphony Orchestra of) London, and a snowball began to roll that is still rolling, it has not there has been a thaw”, he sums up. GREATER PERFECTION Part of Achúcarro’s career is linked to teaching, both at the Southern Methodist University of Dallas (Texas), where he is a professor, and at the foundation in his name, whose mission is to show, educate and promote careers of pianists developing their legacy at the same time. From that position of mentor, he says he offers his “truth” so that the new generations find “theirs”, and from there he also observes a talent that is not limited only to Asian pianists, whom he has praised on many occasions, but also to Europeans and Americans. “Any pianist 50 years ago would have sold his soul to the devil to play like any of these who come to the competitions. There has been a rise in perfection,” he declares, venturing if it is thanks to a greater facility to listen and see the works , and analyze them. PAST, PRESENT AND FUTURE Immersed in this anniversary tour, which opened in Washington DC, has passed through Dallas and Chicago, and will continue in Houston and Miami, the pianist relives moments from each place, and in the Big Apple he especially remembers a performance by the Indian conductor Zubin Mehta. He also looks to the present, echoing his former student Alessio Bax’s recent appointment as co-artistic director of the New York Philharmonic, noting that “not everyone gets to that level.” And exactly three weeks after his ninetieth birthday, Achúcarro also looks to the future, for which he has a clear project: “Play the piano,” he replies in a whisper. Always? “As much as I can,” he concludes. Nora Quintanilla (c) Agencia EFE