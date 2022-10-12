The possible alignments of the FC Barcelona-Inter de Champ…

FC Barcelona will receive Inter Milan this Wednesday at the Spotify Camp Nou. The match corresponding to matchday four of the UEFA Champions League group stage is presented as a real ‘final’ for the squad led by Xavi Hernández, who are bound to get all three points if they want to keep their hopes of qualifying for the next round alive of the European championship. In addition, a victory will mean that the Catalans arrive ‘packed’ to next Sunday’s Clásico against Real Madrid, so the game against the Italians is transcendental.

For this reason, the Egarense coach will put on the field the best he has available. And it is that the injuries have severely punished the Catalan team, whose defense has been greatly diminished after the national team break. Thus, Gerard Piqué aims to lead the central defense, while Alejandro Balde could start on the right wing. Fortunately, the team’s offense has not lost any ‘weight’ asset, so a ‘gala’ midfield and attack are presumed. Here’s our lineup forecast:

Probable alignments of the FC Barcelona-Inter of Milan

XI of the FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Bucket, Eric Garcia, Gerard Pique, Marcos Alonso; Busquets, Pedri, Gavi; Raphinha, Lewandowski and Dembele.

Ter Stegen

The German goalkeeper is going through his ‘sweetest’ moment in recent times. In League, the goalkeeper has put on the ‘superhero’ suit and has consecrated himself as the ‘savior’ of the team, conceding only 1 goal. Nevertheless, in the Champions League his career has been different and he has fitted in all the matchesso he will be looking to keep a clean sheet in Wednesday’s ‘final’.

Koundé-Araújo-Christensen-Alba

The Blaugrana defense will be greatly modified in the match against the ‘neroazzuri’. The culé right wing would be occupied by Alejandro Balde, who is the one chosen by Xavi to cover the ‘hole’ caused by the injuries. In the center of the rear, Eric García would accompany Gerard Piqué as they are the only two natural central defenders available in the squad. Finally, Marcos Alonso would be the owner of the left side to the detriment of Jordi Alba.

Pedri-Busquets-Gavi

In the middle of the field, Xavi would not save anything and Pedri and Busquets would remain the main axes of the ‘engine room’ of the Egarense squad, accompanied by a Gavi who has established himself as the ‘lung’ of the spinal cord thanks to his dedication and sacrifice. On the bench, Frenkie de Jong would wait for his opportunity, although the player from Egar closed the door to starting him.

Raphinha-Lewandowski-Ousmane Dembele

The Barça coach will almost certainly take to the field with his favorite trident. Aware of the importance of the match, the player from Egar will put all the ‘meat on the grill’, with Raphinha and Dembélé unbalancing down the wings and seeking to ‘feed’ a Lewandowski whose main objective is to rediscover himself with the goal in European competition. Meanwhile, both Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres would see the clash from the bench, although they could come in as a shock in the second half.