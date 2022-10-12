The mysteries of the Haaland diet: Nutritionists uncover pros and cons

Erling Haland It has been one of the great protagonists this Monday, October 10. And, on this occasion, the Manchester City striker was not because of his goals. The Norwegian has confessed that he follows a carnivorous diet most surprising.

Haaland has shared in the documentary ‘The Big Decision’ that eats “hearts and livers” (from a cow), in addition, the soccer player has talked about his water filtration system and also highlights the importance of sunlight. We have consulted two sports nutritionists to find out their opinions on the diet followed by the Manchester City star.

“It’s a diet of the old school of food where our grandparents and parents gave us as a child liver and heart to prevent anemia since they are foods with a high iron content and, currently, it is one of the main deficiencies in society”, highlights Andrea Buceta, sports nutritionist and external consultant for several clubs.

For his part, Nicols Piedrafita, dietitian-sports nutritionist, considers that “the issue of the liver and the heart is something very striking, like filtered water. One would have to ask if it is common in Norway or not. He tries to eat the healthiest and as close as possible. It’s not bad to eat those organs, although I don’t think it’s the factor that makes the most difference.”

For Andrea, some criticism of Haaland may come from “many people vegetarian They will be against me eating this kind of food. Surely many people are going to tear their clothes, but the truth is that at the moment of truth the bioavailability of iron from animal origin is higher than that of plant origin.

These sports nutrition specialists agree on the importance of physical appearance in a footballer as imposing as Haaland. “The caloric issue is very correct (6,000 per day), that number is scary, but it has really been seen in many scientific publications that players eat less than they should, so it is not unreasonable to think that he needs that energy contribution. In the end he is a boy of 1.94m and 90kg, with a lot of musclesit is possible that specific days of great demand need that energy”.

Finally, Andrea highlights the care that the Norwegian takes with food: “It is a very wise choice for the athlete, instead of consuming it in some commercial supplement, he has decided to obtain it from his diet. Surely, including fish because an athlete like him is clear about what he wants. It does his body good, that’s why he has said that he sunbathes in the mornings for the vitamin D he needs and the deficit of this causes fractures”. Nicols adds that “there are many cases of high-level footballers who don’t pay as much attention to detail as Haaland.”