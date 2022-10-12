Steph Curry ‘saves’ Draymond Green and the Warriors

Dafter the incident between Draymond Green Y jordan pooleCoach Steve Kerr cataloged it as the most serious since he was in command of the Golden State Warriors. Rumors began to emerge that the board was looking for a team for Green, but everything was finally resolved internally. For this, the role of Steph Currywho ‘saved’ the veteran player for the next season.

What did Curry do?

At a news conference, Kerr explained Curry’s work. “The players have done a great job behind the scenes. Steph has been working like crazy trying to figure out the best way to get out of this situation, she set up these conversations and Jordan and Draymond got together.. They had a great discussion that will help us move forward.”

Curry’s leadership helped resolve the issue between Green and Poole and also served to calm a board disappointed by the incident. In the end, everything was in an economic fine for Draymond, a punishment that some classified as “light”.

In addition, Kerr confirmed that Green will return to the team on Friday, in a preseason game against the Denver Nuggets. In addition, he will also be ready for his regular season debut against the Lakers on October 18 at the Chase Center.

Curry understood that Green’s hit on Poole could affect the chemistry in the locker room, so he decided to intercede as soon as possible and prevent further damage. The Warriors come from winning the Finals and continue to be one of the favorites in the West for next season.