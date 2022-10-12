Shakira’s message that broke her in networks because of the intrigue

The breakup of the couple Shakira formed for many years together with Gerard Piqué keep giving chapters to talk about. Although it was believed that by confirming their separation, the rumors and different versions would disappear, both continue to be the focus of different controversies and strange situations that occur in the post-breakup of the couple.

And it is that Shakira He triggered a strong reaction in his followers after disconcerting through a post on his social networks. It is known that the Colombian is often inspired by her personal life to write her songs, and the publication she made would seem to be addressed to her ex.

“I never said anything, but it hurt me. I knew this would happen” the singer posted on her Twitter account this Saturday. The truth is that she said a phrase to her, she added a boomerang video of how the shoe of a man dressed in a suit strongly crushes a heart that is on the floor.

From one moment to another, the tweet had a gigantic impact and quickly went viral everywhere. In just a couple of hours, it gathered more than 20,000 retweets and almost 15,000 mentions, in addition to a shocking 212,000 likes. Almost 7 million views of the video. As the hours go by, the posting continues to raise those figures.

And it is that, although for some unsuspecting this may go unnoticed, the truth is that this situation does not go unnoticed when it is known that Shakira uses various experiences of his life to compose the lyrics of his songs. It was immediately speculated that this phrase belongs to a new song by the artist that she would be targeting the footballer.

“The new pop anthem is coming in Spanish”, “Ladies and gentlemen, the album that will musicalize cleaning Saturdays for the next 30 years is coming. attentive”, “Shakira is about to give us what I think would be the most anticipated song of the year… what of the year, of the century!”, “Get ready and tremble, I love to see Shakira’s rematch” Y “Shak comes with everything, the hate against Pique is going to triple and I love it” were some of the thousands of comments that this tweet collected.

The post is added to another that had already been posted. Shakirawho last Thursday uploaded a video where, on a white background, the phrase was written: “It wasn’t your fault”. A day later, it was followed by another one that, with the same format and as if finishing the sentence, added: “Neither mine”.

Aware that her experiences are inspiration to write her musical themes, a few months ago the Colombian gave an interview with Elle magazine to explain how much this helps her: “Music is definitely one of the few tools I have to survive extreme situations. It is a kind of castaway board, that piece of wood that you cling to when you feel like you are drowning”.