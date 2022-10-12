Shakira shows another preview of “Monotonia”, her new song with more alleged hints

The singer Shakira shared in networks the advance of her new song with Ozuna, “Monotonía”, with a fragment of a video in which a woman is shown in a supermarket doing the shopping with a discouraged attitude, while the video is blank and black.

“It became routine #Monotony 10.19.22” published the Colombian through her Twitter account. In previous days, Shakira also posted a video where a person tramples on a bloody heart. The post is accompanied by another message: “I never said anything, but it hurt me. I knew this would happen.”

At first, Internet users commented on whether it was a hint at his former partner, Gerard Piqué, or the lyrics of a new hit. However, with the latest developments, the Colombian has made it clear that she tries to portray her feelings with music.

Due to these videos, advertising makes her followers believe that it is a new song by the artist from Barranquilla, which has led her fans to name the song “anthology 2.0”.

Shakira’s “indirect”

The Colombian artist has portrayed through her songs her opinion and her way of feeling regarding the extinct relationship with Piqué. “The most therapeutic thing has been music,” she says. Her success I congratulate you, which she sings with Rosalía’s partner, Rauw Alejandro, was one of the most listened to songs in Spain during the summer.

For some, the song contains references to the reasons for Piqué’s separation with verses such as “they warned me, but I didn’t listen, I realized that yours is false, it was the straw that broke the camel’s back.” And also from music came another reward. Hips Don’ Lie reached one billion streams on Spotify.