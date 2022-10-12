Ron Rivera apologizes to Carson Wentz after commenting on Commanders issues

The head coach responded “quarterback” when asked about the reason for the gap between Washington and the other three NFC East teams, later pointing out that his comments were misrepresented.

ASHBURN — The head coach of the Washington CommandersRon Riveraapologized to the quarterback Carson Wentz for comments that Rivera he said were misrepresented by some on Monday as to why there is a gap between his rebuilding team and its rivals within the NFC East.

“Carson and I had a good conversation, so we’re ready to move on,” he explained. Rivera.

He also spoke with the team regarding the comments he made on Monday. On that day, to Rivera he was asked why they commanders they were 1-4 in their third season, compared to the other teams in the division, which are at least 4-1. Rivera he replied, “Quarterback.”

Later, he said the other teams’ quarterbacks have been in their spots longer than Wentz in Washington. The commanders acquired via exchange to Wentz in the past off-season; Rivera He said the quarterback is still settling in on offense and with his teammates. Rivera He said they now have a quarterback they can build around.

Ron Rivera said quarterback Carson Wentz is still settling in on offense and with his teammates. Getty Images

But his one-word initial response caught everyone’s attention, with the former Washington, Alex Smithlashing out at his coach.

Wentz He said he was not aware of what was said until he was informed by a club spokesman. He didn’t mind what he said. Rivera.

“The coach talked about it, he took care of it, nothing for me that worries me too much,” he said. Wentz. “The coach is very direct, straight guy. He took care of it in the team meeting, which I thought was a really great thing, because of what he meant on everything. I feel very confident in it.”

Rivera He said he understood why his comments were perceived negatively, which is why he wanted to chat with the entire team.

2 Related

“I told them that I said some things that were misrepresented; I didn’t present them properly. That’s my fault,” he said. “I took responsibility, I told the guys I should have done better. Shit—, I had a bad day, so I felt like it was better today, let’s move on.”

Rivera said he worried his words would become a distraction for a short week; the commanders (1-4) play away against the Chicago Bears (2-4) Thursday night. But, the players said they understood what he said Rivera.

“We all assume that they were interpreted in the wrong way,” said the backup quarterback of Washington, Taylor Heinicke. “He did a good job clearing it up this morning. Carson has broad shoulders; understands the matter… it means a lot to the whole team. For anyone who didn’t know what he meant [Rivera]It was good to hear from him.”

Heinicke pointed out that Wentz stays off social media, so he was unaware of the controversy that the response from Rivera. Heinicke also explained that having played in a media market as tough as philadelphia strengthened Wentz.

“Once you play in Phillyeverything else is very simple from there on,” said Heinicke.

The offensive tackle Washington, Charles Leno Jr.said the words of Rivera they were well received.

“He is never the type of person who will say something under the table or through the back door,” he said. Log. “He’s always been a straight guy, so I appreciate that and I appreciate his words.”

Wentzmeanwhile, is listed with a shoulder injury on the injury report for Thursday night’s game. Wentz he shook off any concern about his throwing right shoulder, even though the injury report indicated he would have been a limited participant in the event the commanders they would have held a full practice on each of the last two days.

“I do not know when [ocurrió]and it feels pretty good,” he said. Wentz. “It feels pretty good. It was a Monday after a game, so I feel pretty good.”

Rivera said Wentz reported that the shoulder was sore Monday morning after the loss to Tennessee Sunday. She said that Wentz he received all the reps in Tuesday’s practice.

“It was good,” he said Rivera. “I don’t expect it to be a problem.”

Information from AP was used in the writing of this article.