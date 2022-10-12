Paris Hilton and her chilling confession: “I was repressed and sexually abused at school”

Paris Hilton has confessed the ordeal suffered at the Provo Canyon school (Utah), where was sexually abused by center staff. The influencer has explained it in the New York Timesrecounting all the details of the ‘hell’ he suffered there.

“At Provo Canyon School, the male staff i woke up in the middle of the nighttook me to a private room and performed cervical exams,” Hilton began.

“Sleep deprived and heavily medicated, didn’t understand what was happening. They forced me to lie down on a padded table, open my legs and undergo cervical examinations.. I cried as they held me down and said, “No!” They just said, “Shut up. Shut up. Stop fighting,” he continued to explain.

“I was raped and I am crying as I write this because no one, especially a child, should be sexually abused.. My childhood was stolen from me and it kills me, this is still happening to other innocent children.”

The school has shared a statement released by AND! Newsabout this situation: “What we can say is that the school provides a structured environment that teaches life skills, provides behavioral health therapy and continuing education for youth who come to us with pre-existing and complex emotional, behavioral and psychiatric needs.”

“These young have been unsuccessful in typical home and school settings and, in many cases, have a history of risky behaviorsuch as self-harm and/or suicide attempts, physical violence and/or aggression towards others, and use of illicit substances,” the statement said.