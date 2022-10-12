One hundred endocrinologists will discuss advances in high-precision medicine in Burgos

The HUBU Endocrinology service has organized the thirty-third edition of the annual congress of the Castilian and Leonese Society of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Nutrition, which will bring together on the 14th and 15th at the NH hotel more than 120 specialists in the field from all over the Community and Cantabria, as well as specialists in Family and Community Medicine. The objective of the meeting, which will feature presentations by experts from hospitals such as Vall d’Hebrón, Sant Pau in Barcelona or Gregorio Marañón from Madrid, is to discuss and analyze new therapies and technology that facilitate advances in so-called high-precision medicine . That is, personalized treatments to the maximum.

In this sense, the president of the organizing committee and head of service at the HUBU, Pilar Álvarez, alluded to the conference ‘Advances in molecular research on pituitary tumors’, by the researcher at the Maimonides Institute for Biomedical Research of Córdoba, Justo Castaño. “There are more and more specific treatments for pituitary tumors and, at the same time, there are more markers that allow us to know how aggressive the tumor may be or what treatment may be more effective for that patient,” Álvarez explained by telephone, noting that this is one of examples of advances in precision medicine.

The congress program, in any case, is divided into three blocks. The first is dedicated to Endocrinology and, in particular, to nodular thyroid disease, “which is a frequent reason for consultation,” said Álvarez, stressing that the existence of diagnostic imaging tests with increasingly better resolutions, “allows the detection of nodules on visits for other reasons. Thus, the “best treatment options” will be discussed: surgery, ablation by heat or use of radioactive iodine. This block will also address the impact that immunotherapy in cancer patients can have on the thyroid gland, the pituitary gland or the adrenal glands.

The second block is dedicated to Diabetes, with debates on diet and exercise as well as new technologies for measurement -especially in pregnant women- and, finally, the Nutrition table, which will update news on intestinal failure and inflammatory bowel disease.