Official! Ricardo Peláez announces his departure from Chivas after elimination in the Apertura 2022

Chivas It has already started with the changes after the elimination in the repechage of the opening 2022 and the first one is that Ricardo Pelaez will no longer continue as sports director of the rojiblanco club for the Closure 2023.

Ricardo Pelaez He said goodbye to the club in which he also lived a stage as a player, but now the results did not accompany him in his role as sports director and he is now officially released from Chivas.

So much pelaez as the technical director Ricardo Cadena presented their results report to Amaury Vergara and it was this same Tuesday when Chivas summoned a press conference for the farewell of the sports director.

In addition to the movement at the managerial level, the rojiblanco club, according to what it was able to investigate ESPNalso values ​​the continuity of elements such as Jesús Molina, Miguel Ponce, Hiram Mier, Antonio Briseño, Ángel Zaldívar, among others for the Closure 2023 which will start next January. These lows and the possible highs that you have Chivas for the next semester they must already be managed by the person who replaces Ricardo Pelaez as sports director.

The work of the former director of teams such as América and Cruz Azul lasted about three years and in his time included technicians such as Luis Fernando Tena, Víctor Manuel Vucetich, Marcelo Michel Leaño and Ricardo Cadena, but they did not transcend in the final phases and their classification to the league was primarily through the playoffs.

At his farewell press conference, Ricardo Pelaez indicated that the reality of Chivas right now it is between the semifinals and playoffs and whoever comes to replace him must make the leap that was not possible in his management and asserted that the rojiblanco club must always aspire to play finals and win them, something that he did not achieve in the time he was at front.

Ricardo Pelaez He acknowledged that his process with the Sacred Flock was a failure by not getting the titles, but indicated that he leaves the “Pearl of the West” club stable for whoever comes to replace him.

Information from Jesús Bernal was used in the writing of this note.