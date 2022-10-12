Ninel Conde raises the temperature with daring micro bikini from the beach

Ninel Conde monopolized the eyes on social networks during the last hours because He published a daring photograph in which he squandered beauty and sensuality Well, it turns out that the Mexican actress showed off all her charms from the beach with a daring micro bikini that, in addition to making her look spectacular, made her take dozens of compliments with which she was able to confirm that she is still considered one of the most attractive women in the entire entertainment industry.

It was through his official Instagram profile where Ninel Conde made a dynamic of questions and answers with his fans and although she only proposed that they question her about her post-holiday detox, her followers They took the opportunity to ask all kinds of questions and even to ask for photosHowever, this was not a problem for the actress and singer, who kindly answered each and every one of the questions and requests that were made to her.

In one of the responses, one of her fans replied that she “wanted to know everything” about her and the singer wrote “listen to this one”, in addition, she placed an emoji of a smiling face, however, she decided to please him with a photograph in which showed off her charms from what appears to be a yacht and with the sea in the background she showed off her statuesque figure wearing a spectacular micro bikini, which was golden in the bra area, while in the lower part it was very colorful because the print was a kind of combination of mandalas and flowers.

Ninel Conde showed off her statuesque silhouette and received dozens of compliments. Photo: IG: nienelconde

Due to the daring swimsuit, Ninel Conde was able to show off her shapely legs, her mini waist and her worked abdomen, so as expected, the image caused a stir on social networks, in addition, said postcard did not take long to reach different pages managed by his fans where he was showered with compliments in the style of “Every day more beautiful”, “A queen”, “The authentic killer chocolate”, “You are beautiful” and “Simply divine”.

It is worth mentioning that, This was not the only photograph with which Ninel Conde lit up the network because at another time one of his fans asked him to give a taste of the content you post to your OnlyFans account and although she did publish it, she was very careful not to show too much, so her postcard only served to encourage her fans to subscribe to her exclusive content page.

Ninel Conde was more than accommodating to her fans. Photo: IG: nienelconde

On the other hand, in this dynamic, Ninel Conde stated that she is willing to get married because she does not lose hope of finding true love, but he made it a condition that the wedding be in Greece, one of his favorite European destinations, in addition, in other stories he confessed that he had to undergo the aforementioned detoxification because during his vacation he ate everything and without limitations, however, his fans They told him that as it is, it looks perfect.

