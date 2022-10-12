Mexico Women’s Sub-17 dreams of another World Cup FinalHalftime

The Mexican Women’s National Team U-17 debut this Wednesday at the world of the category in Indiacompetition where it will be put to the test before China, Spain and Colombiawith the firm objective of repeating the feat of 2018 when the Tri reached the Final. On this occasion, the Aztec adventure is based on a new generation of players who, for the most part, have a greater football background and professional preparation as part of the project Under-17 of the Women’s MX League.

Although the generation of the Tri runner-up in the world in Uruguay 2018 -which was headed by Monica Vergara– had a good soccer rhythm, many of those players were part of clubs in the Women’s MX Leaguewhere there was a difference in age and the discussion of the skills of competition that girls between 16 and 17 years old had compared to women between 25 and 30 was maintained.

Now, with the integration of the category Under-17 In Aztec women’s soccer, this litter of soccer players brings with them a professional growth process both on and off the field.

That is why a total of 21 players were chosen for this World Cup fair, where half play in the Aztec league and the other half come from abroad, where it stands out Tatiana Floresplayer of Chelsea F.C. Women.

It is worth mentioning that this edition of the youth world cup It is the return of the competition after its cancellation in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The last edition played was Uruguay 2018 where Mexico managed to reach for the first time in this category a Final and fell 2-1 to Spain.

stars to watch

No doubt Tatiana Floresdespite her young age, she is one of the most mediatic soccer players and with a good individual level of play, which earned her to be a fundamental part of the U-20 process in the past Pre-Mundial of the category.

The sights are also set on Alice Sotoquarry of Women’s Pachucawhich is considered the future of the forward of the club of the Beautiful Airy. He has been part of First team since last year, in opening 2021 played with the gophers much of the tournament and debuted when he was just 14 years old.

Angelique Montserrat Saldivar is another player who at her young age began to compete in the pink circuit and did so with America. He debuted last year at the age of 15 and in the AP2021 was contemplated by the First Team, adding 10 starting games in which he scored his first goal.

​U-17 Women’s Tri Matches

Mexico vs. China

Wednesday, October 12, 2022

06:00 hours (Central Mexico)

DY Patil Stadium

Navi Mumbai, India

Spain vs. Mexico

Saturday October 15, 2022

10:00 a.m. (Central Mexico)

DY Patil Stadium

Navi Mumbai, India

Colombia vs. Mexico

Tuesday, October 18, 2022

06:00 hours (Central Mexico)

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Goan, India

