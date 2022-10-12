Melina León 25 years after being a liberated woman: “There have been many changes”

if the singer Melina Leon could go back in time 25 years ago, he would decide only one thing different in his musical career: focus his talent towards internationalization.

It’s not that the vocalist regrets not having done it, it’s that her priority was to develop her career on the island on a par with her role as a mother; fully comply with both facets and she did it that way.

Melina made her music debut 25 years ago in the midst of the effervescent merengue scene that dominated the island in the 1990s. Her priority at that time -in addition to singing and standing out for her powerful voice- was the upbringing of her only son Manuel Felípez Aponte. Developing a musical career outside of Puerto Rico was simply something he ruled out by limiting his time with his son, who is already the father of Manuel Andrés, Melina’s adored grandson.

Reviewing her musical career, which she hopes to celebrate with a concert in 2023 in Puerto Rico, is for her a recount of changes and evolution. Melina is still moved by her passion for acting, but she has also adapted to the constant changes in the music industry, the digital age and social networks. She analyzes that she may have been inclined towards internationalization, but her maternal responsibility put up with her.

“There have been many changes and evolution. I started with the little boy and it was difficult for me and I did not focus on internationalizing myself because I wanted to be with Manuel. I had opportunities to do it, but not to abandon Manuel and for his mother to be with him, I didn’t think about it. Now that he’s grown up and an adult, he’s a bit frustrating in that sense and I say ‘My God I would have liked to sing in such and such a country’. But since I am not going to stop singing and it will be until God takes me, I hope one day to be able to sing in those countries that I have never been to, ”explained the artist who participated in the reality show in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 “Your face sounds like me”, a program that in turn was an international platform that allowed another audience to get to know his talent that is not based on imitation, since it was the first time he left his “comfort zone”.

From the Univision program, in addition to the exposure, she is grateful that it allowed her to live alone for the first time, since the vocalist has always been accompanied by her son or by some of their respective partners. Her time alone allowed her to prioritize herself above all else.

“The program that was in the middle of the pandemic and that a very strong COVID caught me in Miami, also gave me an experience that I had never had, which was living alone. I was alone for those two months, at first I suffered because I have always been with my family, but then I began to enjoy the experience of having my time, getting up when I wanted, cooking whether or not I wanted to eat anything. I appreciate that time.” commented the artist who changed the lobbies of the hotels where she sang for the platforms, dance halls and professional stages.

women’s voice

Melina debuted with the theme “Liberated Women”, a song that is as relevant or more relevant than two decades ago and with which he named his first studio album in 1997 for the Tropix Music label. The theme, by composers Alejandro Montalván and Eduardo Montereyes, was very successful in starting her career and identifying herself among so much female competition that existed in the tropical genre.

Melina not only wanted to be validated within merengue, but also wanted to be “admired by women because she was singing for them and by them.”

“That song was the one that opened the doors for me and we also wanted to have a look and different themes. In my case, I wanted songs that would help women get out of those stormy relationships. I wanted them to know that there was a friend on stage instead of a person who is competing with her”, the interpreter recalled about how the song was accepted immediately and continues to be a success. The theme was re-launched in the version “Liberated Women Reloaded” with an arrangement by producer Richard Marcell.

“It is still valid as it is a song in which a woman is the one who speaks and expresses that it is good enough that a person mistreats you and does not treat you with love. For the woman to have that song and for the man to understand what happens when you don’t love a woman and she joins the liberated women’s club. At first it was a bit difficult for the men to understand, but they got the message.” added the artist who became a spokesperson for The Protected House Julia de Burgosorganization dedicated to providing shelter, protection and support to women survivors of gender violence and their children.

The vocalist acknowledges that the song is a minimal contribution to carry the message and try to eradicate the sexist violence that continues to add femicides on the island.

“It is a social problem that we have and we continue to see women abused verbally and physically. It’s about education and you can help more when you have these children, whether they are boys or girls who know how to value what it means to respect not only men and women, but women respect men. We both have to respect each other. Education is the main thing. You teach a child from a young age what respect is and we instill values ​​in him, we are going to have a future with less violence”, affirmed the voice of “Don’t be a coward”.

“I respect myself”

The abuse of power and sexual is no stranger in the life of the singer. In fact, it is those experiences that formed the strong character that she projects. Melina has made momentous decisions such as revealing in 2020 that in her childhood she was the victim of sexual abuse by a neighbor. The revelation she made when she was part of the disappeared television program “The night is ours”, from Mega TV.

However, when asked what has been the hardest moment of her musical career, the singer did not hesitate to answer “when Sony shelved my songs and my album”, and explained the reasons.

“I did not agree to something. That hurt me when I found out that I was at the time of the promotion and after finding out why my song was shelved, it hurt me more. But I respect myself and I’m not going to give in for anything in the world. They were some approaches that a person made me and I didn’t like them. I complained and they kicked me out…he paid what he did. Yes, it hurts, because people don’t know what’s behind it all and there are many people who put up with it because they want to keep working, for fame and keep growing. In the end, you have to give yourself respect because no one is going to respect you, “said the singer.

Melina revealed that since she sang in hotels, she received approaches from unscrupulous people who promised: “I’ll help you with this in exchange for other things” and she never agreed. Everything he has built, he affirmed, is due to his talent and effort.

In his case, the voice of “When a woman” He explained that the changes that his musical career has brought him have allowed him to evolve and adapt to continue making music with another way of working. Melina narrated that the first thing that happened was that rock began to spread commercially more than merengue, so she integrated ‘covers’ of rock bands in her shows. Later, the radio reduced the diffusion of merengue on the island and reggaeton began to monopolize the industry, but she, like her colleagues, is convinced that in a good celebration “there is always merengue” so what is on her agenda is space to separate a dance.

Melina has not crossed the border of the urban genre because she understands that it is not her niche. Instead, she has sung salsa, guaracha, pop, rock, bolero and the emblematic ballads, which she likes so much.

Due to the different facets that she has gone through in her career, which includes theater and television animation, Melina acknowledged that “I have never thought of throwing away the gloves”, even in the midst of frustrations and even “sometimes getting depressed”.

“At this point in my career, I see it as my total decision. We no longer have record labels that supported us to defray all the expenses that are required, because this is now out of pocket and it is hard, but I see myself moving to the places I want to go and that they listen to who I am on a stage. I would love to go to Chile, Colombia and the Dominican Republic that know me, I think as a balladeer and not as a merengue dancer”, the artist pointed out.

On a personal level, for now, Melina will continue to enjoy the grandson who sings Bad Bunny songs for her and her wish for her only son is that in the future he rebuild his sentimental life. “I ask God to give him a good woman who makes him happy and he makes her very happy,” she pointed out.