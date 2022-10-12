Manchester City, playing an hour with 10 and without Haaland, crashed against Copenhagen in the Champions League

Copenhagen, Denmark.

Copenhagen drew a hard-fought draw in the visit of the almighty Manchester City, who played an hour behind, in a game full of spirit, controversy and a result that rewards the hard-working performance of the local team. Despite playing with ten long minutes, City had the best chances and wasted a penalty, but crashed into Kamil Grabara, the local goalkeeper, and ended up letting go. Copenhagen arrived badly wounded. To the landslide conceded a week ago in Manchester (5-0) and the painful draw in added time against Nordsjælland (1-1) in the Danish league, he added a trail of casualties: without his best central defender, his captain and midfielder , the creator of the team and its starting striker. But the game was little like that of the Etihad Stadium, a walk for the English team. City -which reserved several starters such as Erling Haaland, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden- also dominated the ball, but it arrived much less and its rival, who played with a line of five behind, felt more secure, pressed very high when it could and he even put the fear in two or three plays.

VAR did not lack work in the first half. Up to three times Artur Dias had to go to review various controversial plays. The first, in minute 11, a previous hand from Mahrez that annulled Rodri’s volley goal. The next, a penalty for a clear hand from Boilesen, which Grabara guessed at Riyad Mahrez. And the third, after half an hour, a foul by Sergio Gómez, the last man, who knocked down Hákon Haraldsson and ended up being sent off with a direct red card. Guardiola put the team back together with Rubén Dias for Mahrez and a line of three, delaying Rodri in defense. City continued to have the ball, but they hardly created any danger against an opponent who grew bigger and prowled the area on several occasions, especially taking advantage of errors in City’s exit, such as a shot by Lukas Lerager that Ederson sent for a corner. The local team came out in a rage after the break, bottling up a rival who promptly responded with a left-footed shot from Kevin de Bruyne in which Grabara once again excelled.