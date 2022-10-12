Low blow for Maite Perroni, they compare her new husband with Güero Castro

Andres Tovar and Maite Perroni

Maite Perroni is one of the most popular actresses and singers in recent years in the world of entertainment in Mexico and even those who have not seen her series ‘RBD’, surely know her from one of her other projects. She has been noted for finding love more than once in the novels and now she has finally found it in real life.

This is because her wedding with her love Andrés Tovar, producer of TV Azteca, has taken place, and the photos and videos of that special day have not stopped coming out. Especially for all the stars and celebrities who were present at the event. From his ex-partners from ‘Rebelde’ like Anahí, Christopher Uckerman or Christian Chávez to actresses of the stature of Angelique Boyer.

However, Perroni would not be very happy to read the new criticism of her marriage and especially towards her new husband.

Low blow?

“The Juan Osorio of 2022,” commented one user and another replied: “It would be the güero Castro.” This would be a clear allusion to Tovar’s job, emulating what these telenovela producers would have done in their day and what Andrés would have already done with Claudia Martín and now with Maite Perroni.