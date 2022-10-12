Looks perfect Laura Van Salazar in Barbie pink swimsuit

Laura Van Salazar looks perfect in a pink Barbie swimsuit

The beautiful model Laura Van Salazar shows off her enormous charms With a swimsuit that is undoubtedly a dream, because it is so small that it allows you to fully appreciate each part of her tremendous figure.

The beautiful colombian shared an amazing pink type swimsuit Barbie with which I draw a lot of attention from his fans on social networks.

Lately, the beautiful Colombian model, Laura Van Salazar, has spent a lot of her time taking and posting photos for her fans on the Internet.

It may interest you: Laura Van Salazar shines in a flirty silver suit

This time we will show you a publication that was shared on his official Instagram account last July, so we were still in the hot season.

This is how she made the most of it and wore a flirtatious pink two-piece swimsuit, with which she accentuated her tremendous curves and of course its charms.

In fact, there were a total of five photographs that the model shared and in each of them I managed to raise the temperature of the users to the maximum.

In the first we can fully appreciate her figure, but from a fairly close angle, with which she shows off her well-toned abdomen and her front charms.

While in the second she delights with a pose from behind letting us taste her posterior charms, then in the third we see her with a much more closed shot where her angelic face is the protagonist, showing off her great beauty.

In the fourth we see her again with a more distant shot and where she shows off her infarct legs and her well-formed posterior charms thanks to the gym and last but not least, she poses in front of an Olympic bar exercise showing off her well-worked figure that fascinates her admirers so much.

CLICK HERE TO SEE LAURA VAN SALAZAR’S PUBLICATION.

To Miami Swim Week,” Laura wrote in the post.

The publication was made on his official Instagram and so far it has a total of 94,509 likes, a demonstration of all the affection he has from users, who do not stop enjoying his work and of course these incredible details that we shares where his figure is the protagonist.

It is important to mention that the content creator She is placed in one of her best positions in front of the camera, with her back and with the lens right in front of her charms, which is why netizens quickly left their likes and enjoyed the images.