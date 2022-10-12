Jesús Molina announced his goodbye to Chivas; followed by Miguel PonceMediotiempo

They filtered the first casualties of Chivas on the pitch for him Closure 2023, So the steering wheel Jesus Molina announced that closed your process with the team from Guadalajara, after almost 4 years; it will also be the turn of Miguel Angel Ponce.

Molinawas the first to say goodbye, being notified that does not enter into plans in the team that arrived in 2019 and where he was an important piece, to the extent that he was captain.

Jesús Molina says goodbye to Chivas

“Today after almost 4 years the time has come to close a cycle in this great team. Thank you Chivas and all the technical bodies for the trust and for making me feel at home, although the objectives as a team were not met, I keep all the learning and moments lived. Yes, they were difficult moments sportingly speaking, but they undoubtedly helped me grow in every way,” he announced on social media.

Molina had a 2022 trickybecause he had no activitysince in February it was knee surgery due to an injury sustained during a friendly match.

Molina thanks the Chivas fans

“I also want to thank all the people who collaborate in the club for always being available for us, work that is often not seen, but that is fundamental, my respects. Finally thank all the fans for their unconditional supportfor being in the good times and the bad, for his good wishes and vibes in this long period of recovery from my injury, I would have loved to say goodbye playing one last game in our stadium, but above all I dreamed of celebrating a championship together”, he added.

Molina was free since his contract was not renewed and now it will be up to him find team or failing that, hang up the boots. The man from Hermosillo has 34 years and yet he feels he can give something to football, therefore, will try to remain active; in case of not finding Molina has the coaching course and could do his pininos.

Miguel Ponce will also say goodbye

For its part, Ponce will also say goodbyeafter being in three different stages in the team where he debuted in 2010. In 2013 he went to Toluca and for 2015 he returned to Sacred Flock. In 2017 he was loaned to Necaxa for a year and returned to continue at the club until 2022.

The little won titles with Chivas, can raised two MX Cup (2015 and 2017), a league (2017) and a Super Cup (2017). Ponce leaves with 125 minutes in this Opening 2022.