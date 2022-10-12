“In a short time we will be many more women”, stressed Dr. Carmen Pérez Rodrigo when she became the first woman to access the Royal Academy of Medicine of the Basque Country in its 50-year history on September 28.

This specialist in Nutrition and Public Health Not only has she made history with her admission to the Medical Institution, but she has also opened the door to access to other women.

In fact, on October 14, Dr. Natalia Ojeda del Pozo, a world authority in clinical psychology, will be the second female to enter the Institution

Descendant of a saga of doctors from Alonsotegui, Carmen Pérez carries medicine in her DNA. She and her sister have taken over from several generations of doctors in her family, starting with her great-grandfather.

Evolution

Despite the fact that Medicine is one of the most feminized professions, women are still underrepresented, either in basic scientific research or at decision-making levels.

The same happens in the Faculties of Health Sciences, with only 19 deans in the entire State, in collegiate organizations, in scientific societies and in the Royal Academies.

“In five decades society has been evolving; women were invisible; Now my admission to the Academy is assumed normally, which is news since it is the first, but little by little it will cease to be so”, he says with a smile.

He considers that women will be encouraged to apply to enter the academy, “it is good that we make our entry visible and that we become references for girls and young people.”

Nutrition

Carmen Pérez Rodrigo has developed a large part of her career at the Bilbao City Council and the University of the Basque Country, combining it with research.

Graduated in Nutrition, she obtained a position as a civil servant doctor by opposition in the Bilbao City Council, where she developed her professional activity since March 1985.

Together with the prestigious nutrition specialist Javier Aranceta, president of the Royal Academy of Medicine of the Basque Country, began pioneering work in the field of Community Nutrition.

For more than 25 years, he coordinated nutrition surveys at the local, regional, and national levels, while participating in the design, implementation, and evaluation of community programs at the local, national, and international levels, especially in schoolchildren.

Research

He has also participated in European research projects such as EuRRECa, Eurobese (Ethics and the epidemic of obesity and overweight: image, culture, technologies and interventions). ProChildren (Promoting and maintaining health through increased consumption of vegetables and fruits among European schoolchildren) or eurodietamong others.

She has published almost two hundred articles in national and international scientific journals and has become one of the most prestigious experts in Community Nutrition.

great pair of His research work has focused on obesity. For this reason, his entrance speech at the Academy was about this pandemic that is devastating our society.

Obesity

“The risk of obesity accumulates over the years and prevention must affect the entire life cycle. It is a great socio-sanitary challenge ”, he stressed in his intervention with concern.

Along these same lines, the academic argues that new health professionals they should be included in education and teaching how to change lifestyles to make them healthier.

Regarding the Royal Academy, he recalled that it is an institution that works on “updating the world of science, joining the network of the Basque system of research, raising awareness on health issues, teaching, etc., as well as serving as a link with other organizations at the level of both the autonomous community and the State as a whole and international”.