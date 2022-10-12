“If I had had the help of that arbitration ruling in my favor, the series would end differently”

2022-10-11

The coach of Royal Spain , Hector Vargas was very indignant about the refereeing of the first leg because, according to him, that hurt him in the final result.

-INTERVIEW-

What conclusions does Real Spain draw, which ends the championship undefeated on the road, but the objective was not achieved?

I caught this team in the last seven months in the local tournament and we qualified for the final, for the Champions League. We eliminated the champion of Nicaraguachampion of Costa Rica and to the pointer of the league of Costa Rica And well, I repeat again, none of the previous six games had arbitration errors like in the past, which was wrong and did not recognize. He didn’t go back, even though the lineman told him to go back and he wanted to validate the goal.

Without that refereeing error, it would have been different, I have no doubt about what was shown on the court today. We were winning until the last minute of the game, so we did a lot with a team that hadn’t qualified for a long time in Concacaf.

What was the key to not going back on the scoreboard with the main team against an alternative one?

If you don’t have a goal from the 11th minute playing away, we tie the whole series. If it had been the other way around, we would have qualified.

Of the three Honduran teams that are in competition, do you think that Real España was the only one able to eliminate Alajuelense?

at campus level Olympia Y Motagua they are more numerous. Royal Spain had years of not participating in Concacaf and we achieved an important achievement in classifying the League of champions and we arrive at the instance that we could and I am proud of the players.

Do you attribute the elimination to an arbitration ruling?

Give me the ruling in my favor and I’ll answer you later. Today it was shown Why didn’t you beat us 3-0 here?. It’s football, but if they fail against you from the 11th minute and you scored three when you’re a visitor, you also score three when you’re local.

Don’t you feel that you need a bit of self-criticism to come back?

With a 3 to 0 down, how do you do? How do you tell the boys that they harmed you in the first leg and you have to make three visits. You have to have three psychologists. Had I had the help of that glitch on my side, the series would end differently.