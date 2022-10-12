Hugo Sánchez, considered among the best 100 footballers in history

Dani Alves, a Pumas footballer, also appears on the list, who is in 73rd place, where they remember his time at Barcelona, ​​they even put him as a candidate for the best full-back in history.

Hugo Sanchez was included among the 100 best soccer players in history in an exercise carried out by the English magazine FourFourTwo, the same one that placed Leo Messi in the first place, followed by Diego Armando Maradona and of Cristiano Ronaldowhile Pelé is in fourth position on the list in which he also appears Daniel Alves, current player of Cougars.

The ‘Pentapichichi’, which is the only Mexican on the list of FourFourTwoappears on step 83, ahead of footballers like Wayne Rooney (84), Philipp Lahm (85), Hristo Stoichkov (89), Robert Carlos (90), louis figo (94), Javier Zanetti (96), George Weah (97), kaka (98), Mario Kempes (99), among others.

“Comfortably the best Mexican player of all time and one of the top scorers in the history of the real Madrid and of The league. He played in the two Madrid clubs, but it was in the Real (after moving in 1985) where Sanchez and his goal celebration with somersaults became legend”, reads the portal of the English magazine.

“Sanchez he won five consecutive league titles between 1985 and 1990, was the competition’s top scorer in four of those seasons and graced Spanish pitches across the country with his spectacular range of shots. Predatory inside the penalty area, certainly, but also extravagantly gifted outside of it.”

The list is commanded by Leo Messicurrent soccer player Paris Saint Germain. Behind the ‘Flea’, on the second step, appears Diego Maradona, followed by Cristiano Ronaldo Y Pelewhile Zinedine Zidane closes the best five players in history. The top ten complements it Johan Cruyff, George Best, Franz Beckenbauer, Ferenc Puskayes Ronaldo Nazario.

Also on the list is Daniel Alvesfootballer who currently plays for Cougars of the MX Leaguewho is in site 73, where they remember their passage through the Barcelona, They even put him as a candidate for the best full-back in history.

“Having Daniel Alves as a right back it was a trap. He was an extra midfielder when needed; a world-class attacker, too. have it in the Barcelona beside Xavi, Iniesta Y Messi it was not fair. Alves he has the strength and tenacity of a champion and won almost everything in his career with a fantastic engine and a truly elite end product. Some say he is still the best right back in the history of the game.”