He shone with Edith González and Yadhira Carrillo; but her misfortune marked her with a terrible pain

Edith Gonzalez and Yadhira Carrillo

October 11, 2022 6:18 p.m.

Talking about actresses like Edith González and Yadhira Carrillo is talking about great and talented women who have shone in several soap operas; among them Word of a woman that is a production of José Alberto “El Güero” Castro.

And precisely in this production the singer Lidia Ávila participated, who is part of the musical group OV7 that is currently doing a reunion tour. But her career is not limited to these two, she also participated in: Clap…The place of your dreams, Madness of love, The most beautiful ugly and When I fall in love.

Register here: https://bit.ly/3ChvWYT and participate for an Air Fryer Ninja

More celebrity news:

HE BETRAYED VICTORIA RUFFO, LEFT ACTING AND NOW NOBODY REMEMBER HIM

IMAGES OF FERNANDO COLUNGA AS THE COUNT ARE REVEALED

Lidia has suffered hard blows in her life, first of all and perhaps the hardest blow was 13 years ago when her eldest daughter Sophia died, who left this world with just 6 months of life, due to the development of a cyst in her stomach, which caused her intestine not to grow and this caused the girl to not be able to eat.

Lidia faces a new blow with her brother

In the Ventaneando program, Lidia said that she had to offer a concert with OV7 despite the fact that she was going through a hard blow due to the departure of her brother: “It was a hard weekend, the truth is, my brother passed away on Wednesday night. spoiled fat man, my lifelong partner, was unexpected,” said the actress.