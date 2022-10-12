“He is a lout, nothing of what he appears”
2022-10-12
Inés Sainz, one of the most famous Mexican sports journalists, has recounted the day she wanted to interview Manuel Neuer and everything went wrong, yes, she did not allow herself to be humiliated by the German.
In the Youtube program Tiki Taka MX revealed everything and nothing was saved against the goalkeeper who practically wanted to humiliate her by trying to give her an interview.
The 15 highest salaries in the Premier League revealed
“I came from Thomas Müller, I came from Bastian Schweinsteiger, he brought the heavenly court of the Germans and now he came. I’ve always liked doing interviews standing up and my interviews always end well at full throttle.
“I come in and say ‘hey, do you mind if we do the interview standing up?’ and he told me ‘no, not standing’, so my cameraman was going to pull up a chair for me and said ‘no, me sitting down and you standing up’. I left, I said thank you and I left, I didn’t do it. I had just won the award for the best goalkeeper in the world and I said ‘I’m fine, this lout I have nothing to talk about with him’. I interviewed Ter Stegen, very nice by the way”, indicated the reporter, who pointed out that Neuer is “nothing that he appears to be”.
Neuer is gay?
Ines was consulted about the sexuality of the German goalkeeper and thus replied: “There is nothing wrong with it, what happens is that I think it does bring an internal issue, that I am or am not (gay), I am married, but no, let’s say that it does bring frustration because perhaps it has not been shown to the world as it is and that causes stress.”