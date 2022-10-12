“He is a lout, nothing of what he appears”

2022-10-12

Inés Sainz, one of the most famous Mexican sports journalists, has recounted the day she wanted to interview Manuel Neuer and everything went wrong, yes, she did not allow herself to be humiliated by the German.

In the Youtube program Tiki Taka MX revealed everything and nothing was saved against the goalkeeper who practically wanted to humiliate her by trying to give her an interview.

“I came from Thomas Müller, I came from Bastian Schweinsteiger, he brought the heavenly court of the Germans and now he came. I’ve always liked doing interviews standing up and my interviews always end well at full throttle.