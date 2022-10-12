He breaks the dressing room, 2 months after the World Cup he went against DT for exhibiting his mistake

The one that turns around Martino

October 11, 2022 12:05 p.m.

He got tired of the issue of the mistakes they have in the selected mexican, of the same players who always go and do not end up performing within the national team. For this reason, one of the Mexican athletes would end up outside the national squad despite the fact that the athlete, at the service of the Trialready requested it for 2022.

In a press conference for the United States media, the Mexican player Hector Herrera stated that he does want to Javier Hernandez within the Mexican team so that he can contribute in the scoring zone. For Herrera, the athlete should be within the Mexican team and Herrera got tired, he already asked for it.

Sign up and participate for the PSG shirt signed by Lionel Messi

More Mexican soccer news:

Acevedo’s reaction after they called Ochoa an old man and that he must leave the Tri

Osorio uncovers the most licking boots of the Tri, that’s why he goes to the World Cup for free

Two months before the start of the World Cup, the Mexican Hector Herrera Once again, he exposed the issue of the veto against the Mexican team because the 14th of the LA Galaxy team continues to score goals and continues to be important for the Galaxy team, which already wants to reach the MLS playoffs.

Is there a possibility of taking Javier Hernández to the Mexican team?

Technically there is a last train so that it can be within the Mexican team. According to David Medrano’s report, a list of 52 pre-registered players will be given a chance, so there is this possibility for him to arrive Javier Hernandez to the national team of Mexico.