Emmanuel Petit asks Mbappé to mature after rumors of his departure from PSG

“I am not from here, even not from there”. That fragment of the famous song by Facundo Cabral could define the Kylian Mbappe situationwho this Tuesday returns to monopolize the world news due to the resurgence of information about his alleged request to leave PSG soon, just a few months after signing a renewal to 2025.

Is Mbappé going to Real Madrid?

European media like Brand Y Le Parisian presented their respective exclusives this Tuesday on the mbappe caseboth agreeing that the footballer already expressed to the board his desire to go to Real Madrid after the World Cupalthough the option of the Merengues now looks very complicated, unlike what was speculated months ago.

Petit asks Kylian to grow up

About this new novel, the World Champion in 1998 with France, Emmanuel Petit, launched harsh criticism of Kylianto whom he demands that he “mature” as a person, since he seems to live depending on his humor and whims, generating a bad atmosphere among his colleagues.

“I tell him: ‘Kylian, grow up, such is life’ because with him it’s the same every day. Tell him that in life you are going to make promises that no one keeps most of the time. Does that mean you have to stop working and question everything? Of course not. This is what we call everyday life, adult lifethat of adults,” Petit referred to the media RMC Sports.

Kylian’s tantrums and whims

The former French midfielder stated that Mbappé’s big problem is himself and that permeates the PSG dressing room, which despite having figures of the stature of Neymar, Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi, does not seem to have the necessary cohesion to think about big things, such as the much-touted Champions League that the Parisians have never raised .

“Kylian, the sooner you’ve resolved your issues with yourself, the sooner your performance on the pitch will improve and your relationships with the crowd and your teammates will regain some calm. You upset everyone today. (Mbappé) makes it personal all the time. It even puts itself above the institution,” Petit accused.

Finally, he stated that Donatello “is moving further and further away from the central theme, which is the game and the field”That is why he does not doubt that for Paris the most convenient thing is to analyze selling it as soon as the January 2023 market. “It is becoming more and more a personal matter,” he said.

