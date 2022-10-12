‘Chivas is in the hole’ Halftime

Midtime Editorial

The recent past, the present and the immediate future of the Club Guadalajara it doesn’t look flattering. They are semesters full of failures, only two titles in the 44 short tournaments played in this century in Liga MX and four league championships in the last 50 years. With all that context is that José Ramón Fernández assures that “Chivas is in the hole”.

The well-known ESPN journalist published on social networks his disappointment with the Sacred Flock, which is currently owned by Amaury Vergara and has -still- a Ricardo Peláez as sports directortwo of the most famous figures for the Guadalajara fans, whom coach Ricardo Cadena incredibly confused with “La Fiel” del Atlas recently.

Without mentioning particular names, Joserra criticized that Chivas “does not have a real plan to be reborn” after being eliminated in the Repechage against Puebla and, with it, increasing the tremendous debt of positive results due to its status as a team called “great” in Mexican soccer.

In Chivas there must be abysmal changes now! if they want to recover the place they had so many years ago. It is a sadness, a real sadness to see a historic team in the hole and without a real plan to be reborn.

It hurts #chivas It hurts! – José Ramón Fernández (@joserra_espn) October 11, 2022

What’s next for Chivas?

The Guadalajara finished ninth in the Regular Phase and it was thanks to the Repechage that he had the opportunity to think about Liguilla, since under the old parameters of eight direct tickets to the Quarterfinals he would have been eliminated, but they wasted the opportunity in Puebla, where Canelo Angulo missed the penalty that cost them failure .

As to Ricardo Cadena, nothing guarantees its continuity and in that same situation could be Peláez, who arrived in 2019, but his management began to count from the Clausura 2020; Since then, the Flock has qualified for the Final Phase via the Repechage and in their six tournaments, their greatest achievement has been the Guardianes 2020 Semifinal, being eliminated by León; in Clausura 2022 he stayed in the Quarterfinals against Atlas.

Likewise, it is speculated clean on campus that would give way to people like Miguel Ponce, Carlos Cisneros, Hiram Mier and Jesus Sanchez, among other names. In the case of Alexis Vega It was the striker himself who raised suspicions for a message that sounded like a farewell, stating that “he cannot give the Flock more.”