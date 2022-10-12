Belinda shows off red acrylic nails that are perfect for October

Belinda surprised all his fans by posting a october party inspired lookbecause the actress wore dark lips that combined perfectly with her acrylic nails. Belinda’s manicure is a good option if you love horror movies or just want to dress up next October 31st.

The Red nails are of the classic options when choosing a manicurenevertheless, Belinda took it to a darker side by placing certain black tones to give it a darker look. Also, the singer chose one of the nail forms that help to instantly lengthen the hands.

Belinda Wears the Perfect Red Nails for Halloween

Via Instagram, Belinda showed off one of her looks for Halloween in which he highlighted some red acrylic nails that seem to be inspired by the bride of Chucky, this character from horror movies. However, Belinda’s manicure was characterized by being very elegant, since she opted to wear stiletto nailsthe nail shape that is ideal for lengthening the hands.

Belinda wore red nails that she decorated with some black spotsas well as a dark circumference to create a darker manicure, but at the same time, it looked very elegant.

Belinda showed off her nails for Halloween. Photo: Instagram @belindapop

3 nail designs to celebrate Halloween in October

Nail decoration for Halloween

One of the nail designs you can bet on is with nail stickersbecause these small pictures will help you to decorate your nails in an easy way.

Nail stickers. Photo: Instagram @topcoat_tonic

Pink nails to wear in October

If you love pink, but want to give it a touch spooky to your nails in octoberyou can bet on some acrylic nails with pink tones and add a black detail like a little bat some cobweb.

Pink Halloween nails. Photo: Instagram @superszponki

French nails for Halloween

If you want a more conservative manicure, french nails they are the best option. However, if you want some nails for Halloween you can use red french style nails and on one of the fingers simulate a few drops as if they were blood.

French nails for Halloween. Photo: Instagram @vwnails_

So bet on these halloween nails that not only give a darker touch to your look, but also make you wear an elegant manicure. What was your favorite nail design?