Barcelona vs Inter (3-3) / Lewandowski avoids failure of BarçaHalftime

A match worthy of being remembered because they are called the “magical nights” of the Champions League. This Wednesday, the Barcelona He was minutes away from consummating another historic failure, but one of the deadliest scorers on the planet appeared, Robert Lewandowski, with a goal at 91′ to save the draw 3-3 against Inter Milan at Camp Nou.

A “wheel of fortune” of emotions in the best match of the Group Stage so far, that the Barça rescued with drive and a Lewandowski who is relentless in the face of the frame. When the “potatoes were hotter” was that the Pole showed the devastating instinct for which he was signed in Catalonia.

the one that will be Mexico’s rival in the World Cup with Poland scored a double in the last 10 minutes; on the interist side, Lautaro Martínez, another Tri opponent in Qatar 2022, also played a great game with goal and assist.

Barcelona vs. Inter; this was the match

A real exchange of opportunities in the first ten minutes. Just at minute 2, Marcos Alonso put in a center that was looking for Sergi Roberto, however, the Blaugrana did not reach it. Those from Milan responded at 3′, Lautaro finished off and sent it to the side. At 9′, Lewandowski gave the first notice of his unforgettable nightalthough André Onana stopped him.

Edin Dzeko had the clearest for Inter in the first half finishing off a free-kick cross by Hakan Çalhanoğlu, which the Bosnian hit the crossbar at 19′, and Denzel Dumfries tried with a shot saved by Marc Andre Ter Stegen at 27′.

It was until 40′ when the 1-0 came. Barcelona finally capitalized and Ousmane Dembele He sent the locals up by finishing inside the area in a pass that Sergi Roberto gave him; the play began with the recovery of the ball by Raphinha.

The mood at the Camp Nou for the break, but the restart showed Inter Milan in a tremendous way. At 49′, Nicolo Barella made it 1-1 in a play where Barcelona was asleep. Alessandro Bastoni took the ball, filtered it to his teammate to beat Ter Stegen and tie the game.

Once again, Barcelona was forced to seek victory. Dzeko had the second when he volleyed inside the area and Gavi covered him at 55′ to avoid the second of the visit. A minute later there was another arrival of the Italians with Milan Skriniar.

Lautaro gave Inter the advantage at 62′ in a big shot. First the ball hit the post and went to save the Blaugrana goal. This silenced the little more than 92 thousand fans present, who saw a repeat of the misfortune of a year ago when they were left out in the Group Phase.

The goal against sent the Blaugranas to the front, thanks to Lewandowski they had achieved the tie, but it was annulled for offside; the Pole had his revenge and at 81′ he made it 2-2when he scored with a good shot that deflected Onana’s defense.

The closure looked dramatic and was close to becoming a nightmare for the Catalans, since Martin Gosens made it 3-2 for Inter in the 89th minuteleaving all the local fans and players crestfallen, except for the ever-deadly Lewy.

The Polish 9, who will face Mexico on November 22 in the World Cup, rose as an “angel” to finish off the angle with a header and keep Barcelona alive in this Champions League, since defeat would have meant elimination in Phase of groups.

In fact, at minute 95, Inter Milan was able to eliminate Barça with a very clear goal option that Kristjan Asllani did not capitalize on alone against Ter Stegen, although he had the option of leaving Gosens or Lautaro on an empty goal. Barcelona was miraculously savedalthough he is still against the ropes in the Champions League.