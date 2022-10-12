Back and forth in the National! The tie between Olimpia and Motagua persists for the semifinal of the Concacaf League

2022-10-11

INSTANT RESULT | 1T: Olympia 0-0 Motagua GLOBAL: Olympia 0-0 Motagua FORMAT: The final 0-0 will define the series on penalties; Motagua advances tied with goals on the away goals rule. – MINUTE BY MINUTE – 22′: YELLOW: Germán “El Patón” Mejía earns the first warning of the match after a strong tackle on Walter Martínez in midfield.

9′: DANGER! Michaell Chirinos rocks the right side net of the Motagua goal after a powerful shot. 8′: Cristopher Meléndez’s center in search of Eddie Hernández in the penalty spot that Bryan Beckeles coldly rejects. 7′: Nearly Motagua’s own goal after consecutive corners from Olimpia. The Lion lies in wait for the rival bow.

5′: BEWARE! Goalkeeper Jonathan Rougier fumbles in his attempt to take an aerial ball and gives Olimpia a corner. 4′: Strong discussion between the blue DT Hernán Medina and the central referee, Salvadoran Iván Barton. The referee wants more claims.

8:15 PM: THE MATCH STARTS IN TEGUCIGALPA! Lions and Eagles play the ticket to the international final.

8:10 PM: THE TEAMS ARE GOING OUT TO THE NATIONAL GRASS! The most important capital classic in history is coming soon.

7:45 PM: Olimpia didn’t leave anything on the bench. José García will start in the central defense.

7:35 PM: THE TEAMS GO OUT TO WARM UP ON THE NATIONAL FIELD! 7:10 PM: Motagua did not field central defender Denil Maldonado among the starters. Nor did he call up winger Wesly Decas and striker Roberto Moreira.

7:00 PM: ¡CONFIRMED LINEUPS! OLYMPIA: 1. Edrick Menjívar, 2. Maylor Núñez, 4. José García, 6. Brayan Beckeles, 31. Carlos Sánchez, 33. Michaell Chirinos, 29. Germán Mejía, 23. Jorge Álvarez, 21. José Mario Pinto, 13. Brayan Moya and 27. Jerry Bengtson. MOTAGUA: 19. Jonathan Rougier, 12. Marcelo Santos, 3. Carlos Meléndez, 5. Marcelo Pereira, 35. Cristopher Meléndez, 23. Juan Ángel Delgado, 16. Héctor Castellanos, 8. Walter Martínez, 22. Jesse Moncada, 7. Iván Lopez and 9. Eddie Hernandez.