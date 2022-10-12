Nothing makes us happier than finding a holiday in the middle of the week and this October 12, 2022 it is. So it matters little to us that the Hunter’s Moon already catches us far away and that the phases of the Moon have already begun to change. guide the satellite to the last quartertoday is a holiday and that means that the horoscope predictions will be favorable (or at least that is how we will interpret them) and nothing can with any sign of the zodiac.

If you want to know what the stars have in store for you, don’t miss the predictions in the horoscope for October 12, 2022 for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces.









Aries horoscope for October 12

If you want to make a change in your life, take advantage of the moment because you are very magical and luck walks by your side, helping you to take charge of your life. Your magnetism and your ability to observe everything from a very different angle from the rest of the people will make you very attractive. The Moon in the waning quarter helps you recover if you have suffered a pothole in your health.

Taurus horoscope for October 12

The waning Moon phase leads you to success. It is time to face new challenges or issues that have to do with your past to resolve them and focus on the present. Your warm and receptive attitude will foster relationships, which will allow you to meet new people, and you can live experiences that you will get a lot out of.

Gemini horoscope for October 12

If you have an important conversation pending, take advantage of the fact that Mercury is very well aspected and will help the dialogue flow and you can reach agreements. Thanks to the Moon in its waning phase, you will have good opportunities to find or strengthen love and to solve conflicts. You will be very spontaneous and open, wanting to enjoy life.

Cancer horoscope for October 12

The field of friendships is greatly favored by the Moon in the last quarter and friends are going to be a great support, encouraging you and encouraging you to grow and achieve something that seemed almost impossible to you. The Moon will protect your interests and will give you a magnetism that will not go unnoticed. Everything you do on those days will be blessed by the stars.

Leo’s horoscope for October 12

It is a good time to do something new that separates you from the monotony and adds a touch of color to your life. The Moon in the waning quarter favors your work and your money and the possibility of resuming a project that brings you economic benefits may resurface. In your affective life, details and small attentions are going to be more important to you than ever.

Virgo’s horoscope for October 12

The Moon in the waning quarter favors everything related to communication and travel. It is a good time to clear up misunderstandings and to connect with people who can be very positive for you. Some emotions that you thought were already overcome may come back for you to resolve definitively. Financial affairs will go well if you keep your feet on the ground.

Libra horoscope for October 12

Luck accompanies you and if you have something in mind you will go for it decisively. As if that were not enough, the Moon in the waning quarter is going to make all your talent emerge so that you stand out wherever you are and get what you want.

Scorpio’s horoscope for October 12

You may feel stressed and with the feeling that you cannot give more of yourself. You need to put your ideas in order and realize what is important and what is not. Try to stay in the background because there is a lot of envy around you. Do not air your plans and wear a white quartz to protect yourself.

Sagittarius horoscope for October 12

The circumstances that surround you may not allow you to feel secure or financially stable, but the Moon in the last quarter harmonizes your life and protects you so that your actions are on the right track and you are clear that nothing is impossible with you. Friends, who are so important to you, can be a source of tension. Remove iron from things.

Capricorn’s horoscope for October 12

Something that you do not finish solving may be overwhelming you, but you will find the support and strength you need in your family environment, which is greatly favored by the Moon in the last quarter. Take advantage and try to relax and look for moments of calm and tranquility that allow you to recover harmony. New incentives may come to your love life.

Aquarius Horoscope for October 12

You may have some concern that makes you feel unstable, with ups and downs of mood and fear that something unforeseen will happen, but the Moon in the last quarter can bring the changes you need into your life. Do not remove the past and focus on the present; It is time to turn the page. New opportunities arrive that will give a boost to your economy.

Pisces horoscope for October 12

The astral energy that you receive is favorable, but you may feel agitated and with many ups and downs. You need to be more flexible because your level of self-demand is so high that nothing is enough for you. The Moon in the last quarter encourages you to reflect and face your fears.