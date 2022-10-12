Apple deals on Amazon Prime discounts

Flat Lay of different apple products on a dark gray background.

The days of exclusive Prime discounts on Amazon They also serve to enjoy discounts on Apple products. It is an event that usually occurs in a few days of the year, so it is normal that many users are anxiously waiting for these promotions to be able to buy the product they have been sighing for for months.

Here we will make a count of the best Apple discounts (AirPods, MacBook, among others), but if you are interested in which Apple Watch are discounted then take a look at this selection.

Apple’s thinnest and lightest Macbook is on sale. This is the 2020 version with apple m1 processor. Its screen is 13 inches and offers Retina resolution, so you will see the images with tremendous definition. Currently the most current Apple processor is the M2, but this model performs very well, so it is still an excellent purchase.

The 20% discount places the equipment at $799 dollars, a fantastic price with which you can get one of the most powerful, thin and light equipment on the market.

If you prefer to give priority to the processor, the MacBook with M2 processor enjoy a 13% discount, thus being able to get the most advanced brain and a 13.6-inch screen in a 2022 team.

Apple’s wireless headphones laid the foundation for what we know today as wireless headphones. The brand continued to develop new models, until reaching the second generation of the AirPods Prothe version with noise cancellation that isolates you from the outside so you can concentrate on work or better enjoy your favorite music.

With a diminutive size, they are especially comfortable to wear, although you will have to select the right ear cushion for your ear. Its casing offers an extra battery to recharge them and, in addition, it is compatible with wireless charging systems, so you can recharge them comfortably without plugging in any cables.

Apple’s entry-level wireless models are also on sale, with the price enjoying a whopping 43% off. This is the version with charging case included. They promise a range of 24 hours of use, and their full compatibility with iOS make them the perfect headphones to use with an iPhone.

With a price of $89.99 dollars, it is a spectacular offer that you should take into account to complete your Apple ecosystem completely.

Apple Airpods MAX

The crown jewel It is also on promotion. The spectacular AirPods Max offer you the best sound experience. Not only from Apple, but also from almost the entire hearing aid landscape. Its transparency mode is incredibly effective, and the sound quality is superior. With a d13% discountthis is a great opportunity to get some.

iPhone on sale?

The question that many will be asking is if the iPhone also enjoy discounts as interesting as the rest of the products. Well, taking into account that there is no iPhone 14 stock on Amazon (Apple keeps it exclusively for its store), the only thing we can find are iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 units, but unfortunately these models do not have interesting discounts. .

