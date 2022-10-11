World

Who is Sergei Surovikin, the Russian general accused of destroying Aleppo and now commanding Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine

Photo of CodeList CodeList11 mins ago
0 0 3 minutes read

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Sergei Surovikin and Vladimir Putin in 2017.

image source, EPA

Caption,

Surovikin was decorated in 2017 by Putin for his military services in Syria.

Russian President Vladimir Putin put one of his most prominent men at the forefront of the war in Ukraine this weekend.

Sergei Surovikina general of the Russian army, was appointed on Saturday “commander of the Joint Group of Troops in the area of ​​special military operation”, as the Kremlin calls the invasion of his neighboring country.

With this decision, Moscow gave a message within its war strategy hours after the partial collapse of the Crimean bridge occurred in the early hours of Saturday by the explosion of a truck that caused the fire of seven fuel tanks.

Ukraine took no responsibility for the incident.

Source link

Photo of CodeList CodeList11 mins ago
0 0 3 minutes read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Why the future of the world (also) is at stake in the election of Brazil

1 week ago

Bishop of La Vega asks to modify the Constitution

2 weeks ago

The bodies of more than 500 civilians were found in Kharkiv

3 days ago

Bolsonaro and Lula exchange insults in the last presidential debate in Brazil before the elections

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button