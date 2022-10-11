What do Cubans think about Blonde?

Text: Cuba News 360 Newsroom

After being screened this weekend at the Yara and Charles Chaplin theaters in Vedado, the film Blonde has aroused as much emotion and opinion as there were people queuing to see the film.

During the first days, both Havana cinemas were filled with people, as if it were a film from the Havana Film Festival. This is one of the few events in the city that is capable of attracting a considerable number of people to the entrance of the cinemas.

Blonde was able to repeat this feat throughout the weekend, so much so that the Charles Chaplin cinema enabled one more batch so that viewers had another opportunity to enjoy the film and its history. However, there are already users on social networks who regret not having been able to reach seats.

One of the main motivations for attending the screening of the film is the leading role of the Cuban actress Ana de Armas, whose countrymen have been very aware of her triumphs and almost feel as their own.

The great performance of the Cuban, as the great star of Hollywood cinema, is an idea in which almost everyone who has been able to enjoy the film agrees. All kinds of criticism and controversies from the Caribbean island have always ended up making the exception of the work of De Armas, which has been considered the greatest bet of the film.

“Of course, from top to bottom and from left to right, Ana de Armas is fabulous… so stop bordering the issue with headlines like: «Cuban cinemas open Blonde» and «Critics divided around Blonde» and say that a Cuban He pitched as it goes, and allow yourselves the pleasure of feeling proud… that the World Baseball Classic is coming and stuff, ”journalist Yuliet PC wrote on her Facebook profile.

“Marilyn Monroe is desecrated in the pain of Norma Jeane, the girl harassed by men, manipulated by the industry, deceived in the search for her absent father. Norma Jeane torn in the skin of Ana de Armas. And to her, this young Cuban actress, I give my thanks. Thank you, Ana de Armas, for giving us back the magic of cinema. For bewitching me on your skin the naked and human violence of a woman named Norma Jeane. After you, Marilyn Monroe will not be the same for me” (…) “I don’t know, dear Ana, how you felt the applause at the Venice Festival, but surely you would have cried in the ovation of the Yara Cinema, that of your Cuban public”, actor Nevalis Quintana recounted.

Some viewers have commented on the long duration of the film while others have felt proud to be able to see it during its almost three hours of projection. “I am excited, because I could see it from start to finish without blinking, almost 3 hours very attentive”, argued Bárbara Carriera.