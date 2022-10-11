Vidal’s father was found dead inside the Club Hípico de Santiago

Hard news for Arturo Vidal. This Tuesday the death of Erasmo Vidal, father of the current Flamengo midfielder in Brazil and the Chilean team.

According to the first information, the soccer player’s father was found dead inside the Club Hípico de Santiago when firefighters attended an emergency on the premises, where he was working as part of the AlVidal stud.

According to reports, the death of Erasmo Vidal occurred due to cardiorespiratory arrest due to hypovolemic shock.

The father of the two-time champion of America with the Red constantly attended the enclosure located in Blanco Encalada, where his son has a series of horses that compete in each race.

It should be noted that in mid-2016, Erasmo Vidal made the news after being arrested during an identity check carried out in the town of La Victoria de Pedro Aguirre Cerda.

The news of the death of the father of the “King” comes just one day before the midfielder disputes his first final with the Flamengo shirt, against Corinthians, for the first leg of the definition of the Brazilian Cup and the Brazilian club expressed your condolences on social networks.

The Clube de Regatas do Flamengo mourns the death of Erasmo Vidal, father of our athlete Arturo Vidal. We wish força in this difficult moment and we continue together! #CRF — Flamengo (@Flamengo) October 11, 2022

At the moment, it is unknown if the two-time champion of America will travel to national soil.