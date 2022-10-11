Tom Brady’s ex friend mocks his divorce with Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady credit: Bang Showbiz

The controversial life on and off the court of Antonio Brown now has a new chapter where Tom Brady is the protagonist, since in a publication on his Twitter account he clearly mocked his separation from the model Gisele Bündchen, after the versions that they indicate that they are already in procedures with lawyers to formalize the divorce in the near future.

The life of the best quarterback of all time has left the grid to write new chapters in the sports world, which is why it was the former Buccaneers player who took advantage of Brady’s bad personal moment to upload to his account on the famous social network a image with the cover of a book where the images of the athlete and his still wife appear, while Brown is in the background behind a window: “Dad doesn’t live here anymore: a book about divorce”, it could be read with smiling emojis on the post.

The publication was taken by most social network users as a complete lack of respect for who was once his friend and partner in both the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay, despite the fact that Brady interceded for him in the Bucs to be a part of the franchise in 2020 amid allegations of sexual assault Brown received from one of his former partners, even living in his house as he worked through his ongoing issues.

However, Brown last year left the field without any explanation and left the organization, as a result of that incident in a game against the New York Jets, he has stated that Brady was never his friend and that he has only used him for the success of the famous 45-year-old quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl winner: “For me, a friend is someone who has your back. Why should I consider Tom Brady my friend? He only needs me to play football, to catch his passes , that’s not being a friend, he needs me for his success”.