Those who want to apply for nationality must act quickly

Cubans are not only interested in the Democratic Memory Law recently approved in Spain, which includes some assumptions of access to nationality.

Some Spanish consulates in America, such as the one in Caracas, have even asked for “patience” in the face of the avalanche of inquiries.

Let us remember that we still have to wait for the legal text to be published in the Official State Gazette (BOE) and a day later it will come into force. Therefore, the consulates have not yet reported on the requirements.

For now, experts on migration issues have begun to guide interested persons and offer clarification about what is known, in broad strokes, about the law.

For example, the lawyer specializing in foreign law, Belén Rimoldi Angaramo, gave a interview exclusively to Radioinform 3, by Cadena 3 Rosario, in Argentina, where he explained some details.

As specified to the aforementioned media, the one known as “grandchildren law” among residents in the region, “it is not for all grandchildren”thus lowering the expectations of many.

Assumption number 1 of the Eighth provision of the law establishes that: “those born outside of Spain of a father or mother, grandfather or grandmotherwho had originally been Spanish, and who, as a consequence of having suffered exile for political, ideological or belief reasons or sexual orientation and identity, had lost or renounced Spanish nationality, may opt for Spanish nationalityfor the purposes of article 20 of the Civil Code”.

Here, it clarifies: “the children and grandchildren of Spaniards who were exiled during the Franco dictatorship, between 1936 and 1978, can request it.”

But, they must prove that their parents or grandparents emigrated (for the reasons mentioned above) and that they lost or renounced their Spanish nationality.

The expert makes clear what is already known and still creates confusion among Cubans: “The Democratic Memory Law does not speak of great-grandchildren either”.

Regarding the deadline to apply for Spanish nationality, he issues a warning: “there will be two years to apply. Those who want to do it, will have to act fast.”

According to the lawyer, in Argentina it is expected that the option for which Spanish nationality is most requested is that of the oldest children of those who obtained Spanish citizenship under Law 52, ​​in 2007.

More than 140,000 Cubans would have obtained nationality under that law.

There is also another option. “Women who married a foreigner before the promulgation of the Spanish Constitution lost their citizenship. The children of these women will be recognized and will be able to access citizenship,” added the specialist.

Cuban Directory will keep abreast of any information that is generated on the subject. Read other articles HERE.