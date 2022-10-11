This is the Puerto Rican refrigerator from Happi Coolers that will be available very soon on the island

There is nothing like going to the beach with family and friends, and sitting under a shade to play dominoes and have a good snack. If you can do it on a cooler in a calm way, without having to open the lid and interrupt the game, it is even better. This idea was what crossed the minds of two Puerto Rican friends when they created the Oasis portable refrigerator, from the Happi Coolers line, which is about to hit the local market.

“One of the reasons we wanted to make this product was because we wanted to rescue all these things that sum up the experience of being young in Puerto Rico. It’s the beach, it’s playing dominoes with the friends, it’s having the cooler in the car all the time from top to bottom. It is an ode to Puerto Ricanness,” he explained. Iván Fontánez, co-creator of the company HappiOutdoors LLC.

This fridge, which falls within the “premium” category, has the peculiarity of having a series of elements that differentiate it from the rest of its competitors. For starters, they have two innovations for which they have patents, including one game cap, designed to be used to play dominoes or any other pastime; plus one side doorwhere you can access the contents of the fridge, without having to open the top cover, or interrupt the game.

Along with these details, the Oasis fridge is also equipped with all terrain wheelswith a ergonomic handle that has up to two positions in which it can be grabbed, it has a drawer in the lower part, ideal for storing dominoes, cell phones or other objects, as well as two integrated openers to open glass bottles. On top of that, the cooler has a five-day temperature retention capability and can hold up to 60 pounds of ice. So far, these “high end” refrigerators are available in three colors: passion fruit (orange), smurf (blue) and raspberry (pink).

How did it all begin

“The idea to create this fridge came about when my partner Néstor González and I founded a marketing agency called Happigreat in Minneapolis, Minnesota about four years ago. At that time, he told me that it would be very cool to create some refrigerators to give to our customers,” explained the Puerto Rican Fontánez. “I liked the idea and we started to find out if there was one that had the requirements we were looking for, which included a cover to play dominoes. We quickly realized that there was none on the market, so we said ‘let’s do it ourselves’, and that’s how it all started”.

The Oasis Cooler from Happi Coolers can hold up to 60 pounds of ice and can keep you cold for up to five days.

(VANESSA SERRA DIAZ)

After doing an exhaustive search of where this type of refrigerator could be manufactured, how it was made, the production processes and the costs, both entrepreneurs developed the company HappiOutdoors and the three-dimensional designs of the Oasis refrigerator. Once they had that, they began to seek investment to be able to make the molds for the refrigerator, which is extremely expensive. “Two years ago, we went out to look for capital and contacted several lifelong friends or people with whom we had previously done business. They liked the idea, they trusted our work, and they decided to buzz with us”Fontánez commented on the group of eight mostly Puerto Rican investors, who live on the island, Florida and Tennessee.

In January of this year, the entrepreneurs decided to make a pre-sale of the refrigerator, in order to complete all the money they lacked for the molds and production. One morning in January, they put a post on social media and the digital edition of El Nuevo Día casually took that ‘post’, gave it a Re tweet and created an article. “Suddenly, I am talking to the public relations specialist Karla Beltrán and He tells me ‘we went viral’. For us it was a very big surprise and we were very happy”, explained Fontánez. “Those first days we had more than 100,000 visits to the website and we reached close to 400 pre-orders. That gave us the impetus to be able to finish the molds and start production.”

long-term projects

Once the sale of the Oasis refrigerators is established on the island, the group of young entrepreneurs aims to continue its expansion into the US market, either for states with a beach or those where “camping” is practiced.

Items they plan to create and sell later include chairs, signature cups, other sized coolers, backpack coolers, hammocks, t-shirts, caps, and water shirts, among others. “The idea is to grow this as far as we can”Fontanez added.

Currently, all the refrigerators that were sold in January are in the process of being manufactured in a factory in Mexico and it is expected that in the coming weeks customers will begin to receive them by mail to their homes. while on the website happioutdoors.com reorders can be made from the Oasis fridge as well as cups and t-shirts. In the same way, it is expected that once they have enough inventory, the refrigerators can also be purchased in the store. Sixne Concept Store, on Loíza Street, which will become the brand’s official home in Puerto Rico, and where you can already get glasses and T-shirts.