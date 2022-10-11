The addiction of Marco Antonio Solís before becoming a father

Marco Antonio Solís is one of the artists in the industry musical plus recognized to level international. Since its beginnings in the 70’s, “the buki” has become Referrer of the field of entertainment, managing to position itself in a privileged place by dint of the success of his songs.

from very young Marco Antonio Solis demonstrated his qualities for the music. He was born on December 29, 1959 in Ario de los Rosales, Michoacán, Mexico, the son of Elena Sosa Y Antonio SolisHe is the fifth of seven siblings.

In 1975 he recorded his first disk called “Paperboard houses”, in duet with one of his cousins. This album was made up of 8 covers and two unreleased songs from “El Buki”, one of them being the singer’s first big hit called “Fake love”.

Marco Antonio Solís is one of the most important referents of Mexican popular music.

The addiction of “El Buki”

Marco Antonio Solis he became a father early in his career. In 1983 he and his first wife Beatrice Adrianawhom she met during the filming of the moviethe coyote”, they had Beatriz Solís, the first daughter of the composer.

Beatriz Adriana had revealed that before the pregnancy the marriage was not right and that the arrival of their daughter made them reframe your situation. It is that the artist had had behaviors violent because of his addiction to the alcoholin addition to being unfaithful.

When his first daughter Beatriz was born, he gave up alcohol.

Beatriz Adriana said that she doubted having her daughter next to the famous, however, when she made the decision to have her daughter Beatriz with Marco Antonio, she made an important petition to make sure they were on the way Right to the become in fathers. “He jumped for joy when our daughter was born, he waited for her with great enthusiasm, but when he asked me to have her, I asked him for a favor that nobody knows and I’m going to say it for the first time,” the singer revealed.

“We are going to have a son if God gives him to us, but you and I have a very important obligation. We are going to take tests to see if we are not sick, and avoid having the daily drink that we like so much, as a sacrifice for at least three months “, confessed Beatriz Adriana.

It was thus that the vocalist of “Los Bukis” had left the alcohol for a time and did not cheat again until much later, events that led to their divorce in 1987.