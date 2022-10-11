Entertainment

The addiction of Marco Antonio Solís before becoming a father

Photo of CodeList CodeList10 mins ago
0 0 2 minutes read

Marco Antonio Solís is one of the artists in the industry musical plus recognized to level international. Since its beginnings in the 70’s, “the buki” has become Referrer of the field of entertainment, managing to position itself in a privileged place by dint of the success of his songs.

from very young Marco Antonio Solis demonstrated his qualities for the music. He was born on December 29, 1959 in Ario de los Rosales, Michoacán, Mexico, the son of Elena Sosa Y Antonio SolisHe is the fifth of seven siblings.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList10 mins ago
0 0 2 minutes read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Pablo Escobar: Lucia Méndez tells how it was to meet the capo – People – Culture

7 days ago

Chayanne drives fans crazy with dancing with their children

1 week ago

Former RBD members gathered to celebrate Maite Perroni’s wedding and move by singing a classic

24 hours ago

the actor Andrés García was hospitalized again, after a second fall

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button